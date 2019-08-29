Raise the legal smoking age
I am writing to urge the Pennsylvania State Legislature to pass legislation on Senate Bill 473 that would raise the minimum sales age for all tobacco products to 21 years old.
This legislation to increase the minimum sales age to 21 will significantly reduce youth tobacco use and save thousands of lives. About 95 percent of smokers try their first cigarette before the age of 21. In a 2015 report, the National Academy of Medicine predicted that smoking would be reduced by 25 percent for 15-17-year olds and 15 percent for 18-20 year olds if the tobacco sales age was increased to 21.
Just this week, the CDC reports 153 possible cases of severe lung disease in 16 states (including Pennsylvania) possibly caused by vaping. Those cases have been reported in a short period of time; June 28 to Aug. 20, 2019. Adolescents and young adults are primarily affected. Younger kids often rely on older friends, classmates and peers to buy tobacco products. I recently met a 45 year old who reached out for help in quitting smoking because she had been hospitalized four times in the past year with severe lower respiratory issues. She shared that she started smoking at 14 years old. Those cigarettes were easily obtained through her 18-year-old neighbor as they waited for the school bus.
Since students do not typically reach 21 years of age while still in high school, increasing the age of sale would greatly reduce the number of high school students who could access and use tobacco products, and ultimately — prevent the next generation from getting hooked on tobacco.
The evidence is clear, the tobacco sales age needs to be increased to 21 years of age without delay.
Rose Williams,
New Columbia
The Standard-Journal guidelines for political news coverage, letters and political advertising
News and editorial coverage
1. The newspaper does not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
2. When a person announces his or her candidacy, the newspaper will run a news story and photo at no charge.
3. The newspaper will publish news stories about write-in campaigns, provided the information is given to the newspaper in a timely manner ahead of the election.
4. Election-related news coverage beyond or in exception to what is stated above will be at the discretion of the editor in the name of reader interest and information and will be done with fairness to all candidates.
Letters to the editor
1. The newspaper does not publish letters that endorse local political candidates based on their record, reputation and qualifications. (This constitutes paid political advertising.)
2. Election-related letters must deal with pertinent issues.
3. The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit election-related letters to 250 words. A letter to the editor from a candidate explaining that candidate’s platform will be accepted. Declared candidates for contested positions will be solicited by the editor to provide their platforms as well.
4. All letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least 10 days before the election. (Two Saturdays prior to Election Day.)
5. The exception to the 10-day rule is a response to a previous letter of an attacking or derogatory nature. In the name of fairness, the newspaper will accept such a response after the deadline, provided it is written and delivered promptly to the editor’s desk (See No. 6). Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter, but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
6. Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to Election Day.
7. In the case of questionable content (e.g. statements of fact that are suspect, assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards, etc.), the newspaper will follow its established letters policy to satisfy its ethical and legal concerns. Any suggested changes to letters will be cleared with their authors.
8. All letters must be signed and include an address and telephone number. (Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.