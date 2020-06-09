The mistakes of a few shouldn’t tarnish the reputation of an entire force of men and women across the country.
That can be said of just about anyone, in any line of work — whether it’s a journalist that made an unintended mistake, a lawmaker admitting fault for an ill-conceived statement or vote, and most certainly a nationwide collection of law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure the safety and security of our people, and the communities they serve.
Few have the bravery, the integrity to put on a uniform and stand on our streets, in our schools, every day. Combat soldiers who live on the edge day in and day out, and law enforcement officers that never question a call to serve, day and night, stand on the front lines here and abroad in service of Americans of every race, creed and color.
It’s dangerous work, often with only a split second to make a life or death decision.
Civilians can’t begin to understand what it’s like to pick up a rifle, or answer a call in the community where you never know who is at the destination, what their intention may be, and who may be most in danger.
We don’t have to worry about it, because we have men and women willing, and ready, to answer the call.
There have been many reflex reactions to what has transpired recently, including calls to change the way police are held accountable. We can look at methods and tactics police use to do their jobs, but we can’t forget the inherent danger they encounter each and every day in service to their communities.
That said, reform is needed. Training absolutely needs to include background checks, and serious questions regarding racist leanings and ideology. Police officers are often required to have college degrees. Perhaps it should be a universal requirement.
There is precedent.
Camden, N.J. was once a hotbed of crime, nationally known for a murder rate 18 times that of the national average. Then city council dissolved the force and created a countywide force. Some officers were rehired, but only after psychological evaluation and additional interviews. Former Chief Scott Thompson wanted to see the public perception of officers change from “warriors” to “guardians.”
Former President Barack Obama created the Task Force on 21st Century Policing which provided specific guidelines for use of police force, but also touted community policing and non-enforcement interactions with members of the community.
We ask much of our police, locally and across the country. They are among the first to respond to fire calls, domestic calls, medical calls. We can provide more specific training as it pertains not only to use of force, but how to deal with the community. We must also take seriously the need for psychological needs, and post-traumatic stress.
Militarization of police forces has also been called into question. There’s a reason you don’t see military force in the streets of America. When the need arises, trained personnel should be ready to respond to incidents of extreme violence. In a nation that largely shuns gun control, some take advantage and stockpile military-style weapons and ammunition and have on occasion posed a threat to American communities. Response requires specific training, adequate equipment and plenty of tact.
Until we are prepared to take military-style weapons out of the hands of regular citizens, thus eliminating such a threat, it’s hard to imagine at least a portion of police response trained and equipped to handle such a threat.
It’s clear that police reform is not an easy, or quick, fix. It’s a multi-layered issue.
Dissolution of police forces is not a one-size-fits-all solution. What is needed in a city of millions is not necessarily appropriate for a smaller, already community-minded police force in rural America.
What is clear is that we have citizens among us ready to respond at a moment’s notice. They answer the call when the safety of citizens is in question. They put their lives on the line each and every day.
We can support law enforcement while seeking a stronger sense of security and knowledge that proper training, education and accountability exists within this noble, public service.
