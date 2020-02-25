For years, decades even, people have approached us asking why we don’t bring back “Small Talk,” which was featured in the paper many moons ago.
We’ve tried a couple variations, including a “Grapevine” feature not long ago.
Simply put, we live in a different time, a different era.
With that, people are not often as nice and pleasant as they once were. Anonymous insults are far easier than finding the good in someone it seems. Just stroll through social media.
Still, we see the value in community opinion. We, as compared to other newspapers, have fewer restrictions on letters to the editor. However, we can do more, and we will.
We are now opening the door to digital dialogue with “Community Conversation.”
This digital format allows readers to email us with comments on matters of local, regional, state or nation interest. Just forward your comments to newsroom@standard-journal.com.
You can remain anonymous if you’d like, or you can sign your name. We do require you include your gender and town of residence. The subject line should contain “Community Conversation.”
What’s fair game? Anything really. See someone do something remarkable? Send it to us. See something that alarmed you, even shocked you? Send it to us. Concerns over local, state or federal government can be voiced as well. Have an issue with your county commissioners, state legislator, governor, congressman, president? Send it in.
We ask that emailers maintain civil discourse. We realize that’s a tall task these days, and even our national “leaders” more often than not resort to sandbox shenanigans when it comes to communication.
We think we’re all better when we keep things civil, and professional.
The Standard-Journal retains the right to not publish any submission, or edit submissions for clarity and brevity.
We want to foster dialogue in the community. There’s a lot to talk about, good and otherwise. We see a lot more good than most, and we’d like to hear about the good news in your community as well.
Many have offered their own opinions on civil discourse.
“We must protect the very things that make America so special — most certainly including our civil liberties. But we cannot do so without strong national security and a thoughtful and informed discourse.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” — Thomas Jefferson, America’s third president.
If you want to be a better citizen, and stay up to date with what is happening in your local community, and local government, you have come to the right place.
No other newspaper covers more of our local school boards and borough council meetings than The Standard-Journal.
Still, there’s a lot going on out there. Let us know what you are seeing, hearing, and feeling.
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
