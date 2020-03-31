We can’t believe we even have to say this but here goes: Grandparents must not be sacrificed to save our economy.
That sentence seems ridiculous. But in an interview recently on Fox News, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asserted that it was time for Americans to return to work to stave off an economic collapse. He ventured: “No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”
Patrick’s assertion — that grandparents gladly will risk dying so their grandkids can resume normal life — set off a fierce debate online. As did the president’s suggestion that the well-being of the economy should be our foremost concern now.
These assertions are cavalier, to say the least.
We don’t see older people — or other individuals in high-risk categories — as expendable. They are vital to our families, to this country.
Some of our parents and grandparents went to war to fight for this nation. We can’t tough it out for a while to save them from a respiratory illness that could kill them in a particularly painful way? That could kill us in a particularly painful way?
COVID-19 is not the flu. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has explained, it’s deadlier than the flu. We don’t have a vaccine for it. And we have no immunity against it.
Fauci said recently at the White House coronavirus briefing, “You can look at a date, but you’ve got to be very flexible,” when considering a return to “normal.”
The data and ramped-up testing will help to determine the way to go, Fauci rightly said.
We know that small business owners and workers are suffering because of the economic slowdown. We’re hoping the stimulus bill before Congress offers them relief.
The economy will recover. But we will not be able to reclaim lives that are needlessly lost to COVID-19.
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, theorized that perhaps we “can target zones where the virus is less prevalent. ... There is a clamor to try to reopen the economy.”
If we knew the true extent of the spread of this novel coronavirus in every state, that eventually might be a possibility. But we don’t yet.
If only hospitals — in every state — had the intensive care unit beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment that will be needed when COVID-19 cases inevitably increase.
But hospitals don’t. We need to buy them some more time to prepare.
Fox News host Ed Henry noted that the mortality rate of COVID-19 has been estimated (not universally) to be less than 1%. “Every life matters,” he mused, “and you don’t want to minimize any of them. But when the mortality rate is that low, what is the balance?”
Thomas Bossert, Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser, responded on Twitter: “The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die. People saying it’s only 1% must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society (without) controls. More infected people means more total deaths.”
Bossert is a Republican. So, too, are Sens. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Cheney tweeted: “There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus.”
Graham tweeted: “Try running an economy with major hospitals overflowing, doctors and nurses forced to stop treating some because they can’t help all, and every moment of gut-wrenching medical chaos being played out in our living rooms, on TV, on social media, and shown all around the world.”
“My mother is not expendable. And your mother is not expendable. And our brothers and sisters, they’re not expendable,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We’re not going to put a dollar figure on human life. First order of business is save lives. Period.”
Cuomo, a Democrat, is trying to manage a terrible surge of COVID-19 cases in his state, where the contagion curve is rising alarmingly. He argues that we can develop an “economic startup strategy that is consistent with a public health strategy.”
“If you ask the American people to choose between public health and the economy then it’s no contest,” Cuomo said. “No American is going to say, ‘Accelerate the economy at the cost of human life.’ ”
We hope he’s right.
Because COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially in other states, too, including our own.
This week, Pennsylvania had over 4,000 cases.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said cases are doubling “every two, or at most, three days.”
Thomas Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said on Twitter that “big social distancing measures take time to work. ... To drop all these measures now would be to accept that COVID (patients) will get sick in extraordinary numbers all over the country, far beyond what the US health care system could bear.”
Lancaster County ophthalmologist David Silbert asserts in a letter to the editor that Pennsylvania actually needs to do more than close all but life-sustaining businesses — it needs a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
If we don’t slow the spread of this novel coronavirus, Silbert writes, “Many health workers will be infected; many will die. I will lose colleagues and friends to this crisis — a crisis that can be averted.”
He is right. We can try to keep the worst from happening, but that means mustering the resolve to do so.
It means heeding the infectious disease experts who are telling us to stay home — to save not just our grandparents but countless others.
And it means heeding this plea, issued by the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association: “Staying at home in this urgent moment is our best defense to turn the tide against COVID-19. Physicians, nurses and health care workers are staying at work for you. Please stay at home for us.”
— LNP
Too many people are out and about, while people are dying from the coronavirus
This is another plea to our community – young and old — to take social distancing seriously.
Listen, there are people who have to work. We get that. They are essential. They are our healthcare workers, our police and firefighters, and, yes, those stocking the shelves at our supermarkets.
But too many people are out and about when they shouldn’t be. To put it bluntly, that’s immoral. That inhumane. That’s what’s killing people.
If you can stay home and work, you should do it. If you have to go out to get more toilet paper or milk, you should do it quickly, staying as far away from other people as possible. And wash, wash, wash your hands. You should also disinfect everything you bring into your house, and then you should wash, wash, wash your hands again.
You should not be going to gatherings of any kind with more than 50 people, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means wedding, funerals, bingos or religious services.
The president has advised people to stay out of gatherings of 10 or more. That’s wise guidance. It’s up to us to heed it.
But too many of us are not heeding the guidance of health care professionals or even of the president. Too many of us are simply doing business as usual. We have seen teens on the beach, romping together through the sand, laughing with glee.
We have seen daycare centers still open with little kids scurrying about, despite the governor’s warnings.
And we have seen churches continue to hold Sunday services, as if they aren’t getting clear guidance from God in COVID-19. They keep their doors open despite the fact that many of the people in the pews are elderly and the most likely to die from the coronavirus.
Where is the holiness in that?
We commend those businesses, educators, faith and community leaders who have taken the warnings about social distancing seriously. We commend those shops, schools, daycare centers, churches, temples, mosques and synagogues that have closed to protect the people they love – whether they were ordered to or not.
We realize the economic hardship the coronavirus restrictions are bringing to our community. Businesses of all sizes are facing steep losses; non-profit organizations are unable to provide vital community services, and every Sunday a church’s doors are closed means thousands of dollars no longer available for important ministries in our region, not to mention pastors’ salaries.
But this is truly a matter of life and death. If we don’t circle the wagons and keep enough people home to slow the virus’s spread, more people will die. Faith leaders as well as political and business leaders must show self-less leadership to protect the most vulnerable people, despite the clear economic toll.
And political leaders must have their backs. They must take immediate action to help distressed businesses and to support non-profits and faith groups that also are facing financial hardship. They must support workers who are facing layoffs or who get sick with the virus without health insurance. And they must move to stop the flagrant disregard of official guidance designed to save lives and limit the time we all have to live in isolation.
Congress needs to act. The governor needs to act. Legislators at the Capitol need to act. Partisan bickering needs to be set aside. This is an emergency. We all need to be using our tin cups to bail the water out of our dingy.
If we don’t do our part now, our boat is in danger of sinking. And we’ll all go down together.
— Harrisburg Patriot-News/PennLive.com
