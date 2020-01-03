“We The People” is nothing but words without truly understanding the meaning, and intent. We. The people.
Framers didn’t insert “We the government,” “We the wealthy,” “We of sound mind” or “We the white.”
This is all to underscore the concern I, and many others, have for the deterioration in race relations, communication, perception of truth and overall civility in recent years. Perhaps that undercurrent existed over the course of my nearly five decades, but it has not bubbled to the surface and become so pervasive as in recent years. In fact, for a time, I was convinced we had turned a corner. Not so any longer.
Recently, I overheard someone refer to “people of color” in describing a situation locally. It wasn’t meant as a flattering term, as if that had to be said. Simply saying what this person said automatically framed the conversation in a way that degraded those for whom they referred to.
It’s no different than if someone had said someone was fat, stupid, or ugly. We know these things are unacceptable. I’ve known it since I was a child. A person is a person. Everyone bleeds red blood.
Shocked, I said nothing at the time. I was not part of the conversation, but was close enough to overhear it and in hindsight clearly realize something should have been said. Still, words escaped me. How could someone say that? How could they feel this way today?
It’s a question that has perplexed me throughout my life. From the time I was a child growing up in the south, I’d heard people say things that made me incredibly uncomfortable.
At times, I’d press these people — some of whom were family members — seeking an explanation for their choice of words, and the intent behind them. Never did anything they’d say make any sense. The reason for this is simple. Bigotry and prejudice never make sense.
It’s true today, as well. Racism, in any form, is wrong. Never is there sense in denigrating an entire race. Whether due to a perceived wrong committed by a person or group of people, or just an ingrained lack of reason someone grew up with, racism is simply put... ignorant.
Whites in this area overwhelmingly dominate the population. They hold nearly all the positions of power, from local to state and federal representation. Why the need to call anyone out for his or her skin color is beyond me.
I’m certainly not the only one that feels this way. The following are quotes from people of many cultures, races and creeds. If you do not know who these people are, perhaps you should look them up. They are easily identified.
“I wish I could say that racism and prejudice were only distant memories. We must dissent from the indifference. We must dissent from the apathy. We must dissent from the fear, the hatred and the mistrust…We must dissent because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better.” — Thurgood Marshall
“Our true nationality is mankind.” — H.G. Wells
“Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.” — Muhammad Ali
“Ignorance and prejudice are the handmaidens of propaganda. Our mission, therefore, is to confront ignorance with knowledge, bigotry with tolerance, and isolation with the outstretched hand of generosity. Racism can, will, and must be defeated.” — Kofi Annan
“No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Only racists make them.” —Elie Wiesel
Whatever your reason for harboring such thoughts, it’s time you really think about that which fostered those thoughts, and how irrational they truly are.
And for people like me, who heard someone say something so abhorrent but said nothing at the time, it’s time we take a stand, no matter how small or large. We have to speak truth and shed light on that which infects, fractures and destroys civility.
The fact I didn’t at the time weighs heavily on me. It’s the reason for this column.
Words matter.
While you may not be the subject of such vile thought, it doesn’t mean you won’t in the future.
We have to be better. It’s in our collective interest.
