More to Easter
On Saturday, April 11, your newspaper on page two displayed a picture of Lillian Kline delivering Easter baskets, one of which went to The Standard-Journal office. That gift should have helped with your Easter spirit.
On the next page, there was the obituary of a New Columbia veteran. At the bottom of the page were two advertisements for local funeral homes.
In the middle was the obituary of Jesus Christ. There were a number of errors. For example, Joseph is listed as Jesus' father, instead of his stepfather. Also Jesus' Father is written with a small f. In addition, the way someone died during crucifixion was when they could not longer push up with their legs to enable them to breathe. That was why the Roman guards always broke the legs of those being crucified to hasten their deaths. Jesus however was already dead.
The obituary ended with "Have a blessed Easter" as if that was the full explanation. There is "blessed Easter" if it ends with Jesus' crucifixion, death and burial.
We all waited for the paper on Tuesday which we were sure would carry the important facts of Easter. Nothing! Without the resurrection there is nothing to celebrate at Easter. Without Jesus rising from the grave there is no Christianity.
How are we to interpret this omission, other than as a shot at all your Christian readers, and at our faith.
Robert S. Franks,
Danville
———
Thanks and Recognition Proclamation
WHEREAS, the spread of COVID-19 is a global pandemic affecting life, health and safety of Borough residents and non-residents alike,
WHEREAS, a stay at home instruction has been issued instructing residents, visitors to limit their social contacts and to leave home only when absolutely necessary and instructing non-essential business to close their physical locations, and
WHEREAS, the residents, businesses, educational, religious and other establishments in Lewisburg Borough are striving to comply with the guidance provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in the face of this public health crisis and even as their compliance presents challenges for financial, physical, emotional, mental and physical health, and
WHEREAS, certain individuals and organizations in and out of the Borough of Lewisburg have showed exemplary courage, persistence and fortitude
in providing support and assistance to others during this “Stay at Home” period, even as the virus continues to spread, presenting a risk to their own health and well being and that of their immediate families.
NOW THEREFORE, as Mayor of the Borough of Lewisburg, I hereby recognize the helpers, the individuals and organizations who continue to work selflessly and courageously for our local community through this global pandemic. I recognize the medical staffsand healthcare workers, our local store clerks, postal workers, the delivery drivers and truckers, our first responders and our Borough staff and crew as well a the Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Further, I acknowledge our residents for their acceptance and adherence to the “Stay at Home” order, enhancing our opportunity to “flatten the curve”of the of the COVID -19 virus in our Borough, in Pennsylvania and across the United States.
NOW THEREFORE, I Judith Wagner, Mayor of the Borough of Lewisburg, do hereby proclaim April 23, 2020, as “Helpers Recognition Day” in the Borough of Lewisburg and encourage citizens to reflect on their contributions and to find some way, large or small, to acknowledge and recognize one or more “helpers”in our community
Judy Wagner,
Mayor,
Borough of Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.