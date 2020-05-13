Never did I think I’d see something like a worldwide pandemic become a political football.
There’s a lot of things over recent months I never thought I’d see, though.
Republicans and Democrats have managed to make response to the virus, handling of the virus and how to treat the virus going forward a practice in political gamesmanship. Many are reveling in the opportunity while Americans are dying by the thousands each day.
All of this is made easier with social media, especially Twitter. Both sides do it. No one party is better than the other. Both are equally to blame and both should be ashamed for not doing more to curtail the nonsense, if not outright eliminate it.
The danger in all of this is simple, and tragic: The virus kills.
Misinformation is running rampant, and people are propagating these falsehoods as quick, or quicker, than the virus is spreading.
Twitter, and social media in general, seems to make everyone an expert, in just about everything.
It would be nice to see those qualified to opine on matters of such importance elevated to a level where their voices are more easily heard.
It would be much easier if everyone else would just stop providing the platform for those who seek nothing more than havoc, divisiveness and hatred.
Those downplaying the severity of the pandemic need to explain how it is they see the death of nearly 85,000 Americans in just over two months anything more than worthy of everyone’s most fervent efforts, prayers and empathy.
