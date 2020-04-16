The response of Americans as a whole to the novel coronavirus has been inspiring and in many cases heroic. Frontline health care workers and emergency responders will always be remembered for their efforts during this, the most serious national and world wide health crisis in our lifetimes. Others who work in essential service industries are also brave for reporting to work every day not knowing who they will come in contact with that may have the virus without knowing it. All that being said, for their obviously unheroic response, there are groups and individuals I am ashamed to call fellow Americans.
Almost immediately after the president belatedly announced a national emergency, scores of people flooded grocery and big-box department stores and hoarded toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer. Gone was the spirit of “we’re in this together,” replaced instead with the “every man for himself” attitude. Before the stores had time to react and place purchase limits on these items, the panic driven masses depleted the shelves so that reasonable people who just needed a four pack were out of luck. It followed that some of the more reasonable people saw empty shelves and other shoppers leaving with two 16-packs of toilet paper and became panic buyers themselves only complicating the issue.
Then there’s the current administration in Washington. I’m not going to rant about the pathetic lack of leadership from early January through the beginning of March. What I am most upset with is this administration’s deceptive response to other issues while most Americans are concentrating on staying well. I’m speaking about the overt and behind-the-scenes efforts of the Trump administration to gut the environmental protections put in place since President George H.W. Bush. Not only did they push back mileage requirements for auto manufacturers, but they gave industry responsible for self-regulating the amount of pollutants they emit in manufacturing. That’s like giving a fox the security job in a hen house. In addition, our climate-denying leaders have struck down the protections from development in many of our national parks. Teddy Roosevelt is probably turning over in his grave.
Probably the most unpatriotic and unheroic response has come from the NRA and some – hopefully not all or even most – legal gun owners. Several news agencies have reported a spike in gun and ammunition sales over the last month. I wonder what the thought process involves – if indeed there’s any thought process going on for these people – in storing up on more guns and ammunition. One reporter evidently asked a shopper why he was buying so many boxes of various types of ammunition and he responded, “You have to protect your own.”
Stunning.
Is this ammo hoarder implying that his fellow Americans are going to come knocking at his door to illegally deprive him of food, clothing, water and, the Lord help us all, toilet paper? If so who would be doing such an un-American thing if not someone similarly armed and equipped?
As for any single individual who I hesitate to call a patriotic American, much less a heroic American, suffice it to say I would rather have any of the past presidents during my lifetime in charge, starting with Dwight D. Eisenhower and including John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Baines Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, William Jefferson Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Every single one of those men would have handled the coronavirus crisis with more empathy, intelligence, courage, and leadership than our current White House occupant.
And that’s just too bad... for these United States.
