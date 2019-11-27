Another year, and another pay raise for lawmakers and judges in Pennsylvania.
The salary boost is larger than last year’s — by about a third — and is based by law on the change in the consumer price index. The economy is good, so they figure they deserve it, right?
Your state lawmaker now makes over $90,000 a year. Don’t forget to add per diems, pension costs and health benefits. You’re on the hook for that too. The governor’s salary is now over $201,500 and the state Supreme Court members will take home no less than $215,000. Both those salaries are among the highest in the land.
Gov. Tom Wolf, it should be noted, does not take his salary. It is donated to charity.
House and Senate leadership positions will rake in no less than $121,000 and top out at over $140,000. County judges will see their salaries increase to more than $186,000.
All of these folks are elected to serve the residents of the commonwealth. They are paid extremely well. Fact is, they are among the highest paid state lawmakers and judges in the country.
All of this stands in stark contrast to the minimum wage, which hasn’t been increased in Pa. since 2009. Annual raises for these public servants is routine.
How does that look?
A six-figure salary is a six-figure salary, and considering it is assigned to a public official, it doesn’t look good.
No one should decide on public service with any notion of becoming wealthy, however in Pa., it’s pretty common. Think about school administrators who earn six-figure salaries plus benefits. That’s a lot in this area, and plenty of other areas in the state.
You can argue the merits of minimum wage, and rant about how many teens and entry-level workers collect it, however it doesn’t change the fact that while everyone else is seemingly getting a boost in pay, these folks are not. They, too, are part of the economy, and while the cost of everything else is rising, their paychecks are not.
That is fundamentally unfair.
Federal data clearly shows that those earning at the lower end of the spectrum are not seeing their wages increase as quickly as those at the higher ends.
Perhaps state lawmakers should look at that when considering whether or not to change how it is they collect an increase.
The simple truth is... they control their salaries, and they have the power to change how much it is they collect.
