Not until early 2020 will motorists who violate Pennsylvania work zone speed limits experience lighter wallets and pocketbooks under provisions of Act 86 of 2018, which authorizes speed cameras in highway construction and repair areas.
Unfortunately, it is taking the commonwealth too long to get the program fully operational, considering that this state is not the first to implement such an enforcement tool.
There has been plenty of implementation guidance available from beyond Keystone State borders. For example, neighboring Maryland is years ahead of Pennsylvania on the work-zone-speed-enforcement-camera front.
Starting now in Pennsylvania is a 60-day pre-enforcement work zone pilot period, meaning that work-zone speeders identified under the new enforcement program will be getting a “free ride” initially.
According to an Oct. 30 press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Turnpike Commission and state police, violations will not be issued during the pilot period.
Because of the winter weather conditions this state usually incurs — weather not conducive to major construction and repair projects — it is doubtful the new work-zone cameras will be put to much official use until spring.
However, work-zone-accident statistics for 2018 provide the basis for calling attention to Pennsylvania lawmakers’ prolonged anemic performance in laying the legislative and implementation foundations for the new slow-down initiative.
Last year, there were 1,804 reported work-zone crashes resulting in 23 fatalities, most of which were vehicle operators. Of that accident total, 43 percent of the work-zone accidents resulted in fatalities or injuries, according to transportation officials.
Motorists in this state have produced troubling numbers regarding highway workers as well. The Oct. 30 press release noted that PennDOT has lost 89 on-the-job workers since 1970, and the turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945 — employees whose lives were snuffed out while they were doing their jobs trying to make roadways better and safer for the motoring public.
Although grounds for criticism exist regarding how long it is taking Pennsylvania to gear up the new enforcement, there seem to be no basis for questioning or criticizing how the state will be operating work-zone speed limits, nor regarding the penalties that will be meted out to violators.
Here’s why: The program will detect and record only those motorists exceeding posted construction-zone speed limits by 11 mph or more. Meanwhile, fines under the new program won’t be excessive, although it would not be unreasonable if those that have been announced were in fact higher.
According to the Oct. 30 press release, once enforcement begins, registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses — civil penalties for which no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.
The press release quotes PennDOT secretary Leslie S. Richards’ statement that “the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program isn’t about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.”
Relevant to note is that the goal of saving lives should have sparked more determination in the Legislature to implement the new speed-zone enforcement tool much sooner.
Poor condition of many state dams should worry every Pennsylvanian
Infrastructure isn’t the most scintillating topic.
For most folks, it probably rates somewhere between researching tax deductions and discussing life insurance. Just like those two topics, however, you ignore infrastructure issues at your own risk.
That’s why every Pennsylvanian, including the 450,000 folks in York County, should be more than a little concerned about a recent Associated Press report on the condition of the state’s nearly 3,400 dams.
Here’s a quick synopsis. An alarmingly high number of those dams are not in good shape. That’s according to the Dam Safety Division for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
In fact, about 740 are deemed “high hazard,” meaning a structural failure is likely to lead to loss of human life. That more than 20% of the state’s dams. Most of the high-hazard dams are privately owned and more than half are more than 50 years old. Some were even built in the early 19th century.
The agency’s greatest concern, however, is for a group of 145 dams that are rated, in data supplied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as both high hazard and in either poor or unsatisfactory condition.
Of course, this is not just a Pennsylvania problem. A two-year investigation by the AP identified 1,688 dams nationwide that are rated as high hazard and are deemed to be in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
Despite those rather frightening numbers, most folks take a rather lackadaisical attitude about the issue.
Rich Reisinger, the chief of the Pennsylvania Dam Safety Division, probably put it best when he said most state residents likely think: “The dam’s been there 100 years. It’ll be there 100 more.”
That’s a very dangerous outlook. Such a lack of vigilance could lead to millions of dollars of property damage and dozens, hundreds or even thousands of lost lives.
It’s happened before. The infamous 1889 Johnstown flood killed 2,200 people. The disaster was blamed on poor maintenance on the South Fork Dam on the Little Conemaugh River, sending a 36-foot wall of water roaring into a populated area at 40 mph.
As recently as 1977, the Laurel Run Dam outside Johnstown failed, killing 40 people.
So, it’s clear, something must be done now to ensure such tragedies don’t happen again.
In Pennsylvania, there’s both good news and bad news on that front.
The state’s dam safety program has a budget that increased from $2.6 million in 2010 — the third most in the country — to $2.8 million last year, the second-most. That’s the good news.
Unfortunately, the program has 28 dam-safety personnel, down slightly from 30 a decade ago. That’s the bad news.
There have been efforts to mitigate the threat from high-risk dams. Under a decade-old program known as H2O PA, the state has issued 19 grants for unsafe high-hazard dams, funding projects valued at a total of $50 million. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s infrastructure proposal would steer additional grant money to upgrade dams.
That money must be approved and spent. Yes, spending taxpayer money is never a popular topic for politicians, but our representatives have a simple choice.
They can spend a little for prevention and safety now, or pay a whole lot more later, in both property damage and, much more importantly, lost lives.
We need to make a serious commitment to fix this issue. A ounce of prevention now may save us a pound of cure in the future.
