Face masks for all
Once again I have read about another of Gov. Wolf’s executive orders, where he is requiring face masks to be worn at all times while shopping. While on the surface this may sound good, in reality I’ll let you decide. First of all if this is so important why didn’t he enact this order weeks ago? How many infections and lives lost could have been prevented?
Wolf has done such a poor job with this order many questions need to be answered. First what constitutes a mask? Sadly Wolf has negated to inform the public what works and what doesn’t. While grocery shopping I have seen everything from triangular folded bandanas worn over the bridge of one’s nose to N95 Face Masks, not to mention a wide variety of homemade masks.
Let’s look at the scientific facts. The unit used to measure the size of a virus is called a nanometer (nm). One nm is equal to 1 billionth of a meter. Let me try and give you an idea of how small this is. It would take 31.709 years to count to a billion, counting 1 number every second. So 1 billionth of a meter is equal to 1 second in 31.709 years. The corona virus is 80 to 120nm in diameter. See where I’m going? Most of these masks would be like a screen door on a submarine. They may help slightly if someone coughs. You be the judge how effective masks are.
Randall Straub,
New Columbia
———
More transparency needed
I would like to express my concern regarding the police agreement between the two boroughs. McEwensville borough President Clyde Smith signed the agreement without holding any public forums to inform the residents. Also, Mr. Smith neglected to inform the Mayor of McEwensville of his actions when he signed the agreement.. As a twenty four year resident of McEwensville I find the rogue actions of Mr. Smith to be highly appalling and disturbing.
I would like to request that Mayor Stacy Packer veto the ordinance between the boroughs until public forums can be held allowing the good citizens of McEwensville to have the right to know, be informed and have a voice in any contracts from this point forward.
When the borough council refuses to inform the citizens and hide their agenda, they have exhibited their inability to be transparent and to fairly and openly govern in the best interests of the citizens who have elected them to office.
Chris Walker,
McEwensville
