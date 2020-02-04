Hello neighbors! February is the month of love. No matter what you love – people, art, music, or being outdoors — February will make your life sweeter in the Susquehanna River Valley.
Celebrate winter’s sparkle and shine at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival on Friday and Saturday. Watch live ice carving on Friday as the First Night Ice Carvers create giant ice sculptures. Then explore dozens of incredible ice sculptures located throughout downtown. While visiting your favorite Lewisburg shops, be sure to use the Heart of Lewisburg Shopping Pass for 15% off one item at each of the participating locations. On Friday explore lesser known spots in Lewisburg’s downtown on a Hidden Lewisburg Walking Tour. Then warm-up with a stop at the Campus Theatre to hear Bucknell’s A Capella on Ice. Saturday’s events include the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club’s annual Frosty 5K and children’s icy games and activities in Hufnagle Park. For the fearless outdoor adventurer (or those who just want to watch the fun) there is the Polar Bear Plunge in the chilly Susquehanna River. Walking Chocolate Tours are a delicious highlight of the weekend! Warm-up in local stores while sampling handpicked chocolate treats on Friday and Saturday. And you can also Warm your Hearts at Brushstrokes. They will empty their display windows and refill them with donations and supplies for local animal shelters and rescue groups. Or purchase an original animal painting and your donation will also help local pets in need. The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is a perfect getaway weekend in a beautiful, historic, vibrant downtown.
One cannot mention February without St. Valentine’s Day. If you’re not quite sure what to do this Valentine’s Day, be sure to check out our website. Click on “Valentine’s Day Fun” on our events page for suggestions including romantic dining, gift ideas, and overnight stays. Unique gifts from the heart can be found at specialty stores throughout the region. You can’t go wrong with chocolates from Purity Candy in Allenwood. Ard’s Farm in Lewisburg is offering their special chocolate covered strawberries and hand-dipped chocolates. And what goes better with sweet treats than wine? Shade Mountain Wines are available for purchase at Ard’s Farm or stop by Shade Mountain Winery in Middleburg for wine, fabulous food and special drinks plus live blues music by crowd-favorite, Allan Combs. There is a whole lot of love at the Winery at Hunter’s Valley with a wine & chocolate pairing, a Valentine’s brunch, a candlelight dinner, or treat your sweetheart to the Ultimate Taste—sample all 30 WHV wines on a guided tasting tour. Whispering Oaks Vineyard celebrates “Romance in the Valley” with dinner, dessert, chocolate, wine and live music by Lablanc and Messano! Four Friends Winery will host a wine and chocolate pairing. Keep the romance alive all month; dress in your best ‘20s attire and attend Fero Vineyard and Winery’s roaring ‘20s formal. Great wines to surprise your loved one are also available from Broad Mountain Vineyard, Buddy Boy Winery, Dalvino Wine Company, Iron Vines Winery, and Spyglass Ridge Winery. Throughout February rekindle the romance at one of the many wonderful restaurants in the Valley. Front Street Station in Northumberland presents their annual “Best of The Oldies” Valentines dinner & show. Or treat your Valentine to dinner and a concert featuring Michael O’Brien at Country Cupboard. The Ranch House in Duncannon will have Valentine’s Dinner Specials and Elvis will be rockin’ the house on the 14th! Elizabeth’s An American Bistro in Lewisburg invites you to experience their Tasting Menu Dinner and a movie. Enjoy their seasonal and regional three course tasting menu available Wednesday to Saturday followed by a movie at the Campus Theatre. Treat your Valentine to a romantic overnight at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport with their special Love is in the Air or Romantic Escape plus special Valentine’s dining.
If you enjoy the performing arts you will be thrilled with February’s offerings. RiverStage Community Theatre presents Cyrano De Bergerac just in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s the ultimate swashbuckling romantic comedy/adventure! Swordplay! Wordplay! Love, roses and really long noses! Celebrate the Oscars and another wonderful year in cinema at the Campus Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala. The Campus Theatre will also celebrate Valentine’s Day. Treat that special someone in your life to a love filled evening at The Campus Theatre with the 1953 American romantic-comedy classic, Roman Holiday! Don’t miss the Community Theatre League’s performance of Sweeny Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street; an Evening with a Star; and the Uptown Music Collective’s Time in a Bottle, the music of the ‘60 and ‘70s. The Community Arts Center presents Acrobatics: Viva Momix; Eclipsed, a murder mystery dinner show; The Buddy Holly Story; and Lewis Black in a comedy special, It gets Better Everyday. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra presents a winter concert The Real and the Surreal . The Weis Center for the Performing Arts offers six shows in February. They feature the Tamburitzans in an enthralling show of folk dance and music from around the world; the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Okaidja Afroso in a performance of music from the African Diaspora; a family discovery show by the Eric Ian Farmer Trio; the extraordinary Cuban dance company, Malpaso Dance; and a dramatic reading from Hercules by Theater of War.
Art lovers will enjoy a Committee Member exhibit at the Exchange Gallery celebrating their 10th anniversary followed by a show featuring works of art in multimedia on the theme of fantasy. The Perry County Council of the Arts’ member artists interpret nature’s various hues and shades in a special Art on Tour exhibition at The Ned Smith Center. Also at the Ned Smith Center view Jennifer Becker’s Botanical Art for Native Gardens, original watercolor paintings depicting insects, birds and plants that are native to Pennsylvania. Bucknell University’s Samek Gallery presents Against Time: Climate Calls from the Ice Archives which weaves together science, symbols, and stories of climate change in a stunning collection of images. Also on exhibit in the Samek’s downtown gallery, view Bois Just Wanna Have Fun, beautifully painted American landscapes which set the stage for artist Cobi Moules’ personal narrative relating to his queer and transgender identity.
If the snow starts to fly dedicated winter warriors will enjoy a moonlight cross-country ski and snowshoe event with the Merrill Linn Conservancy, but even if there isn’t sufficient snow come out for a winter nature walk under the full moon at One Barn Farm in the village of White Springs, outside of Mifflinburg. Snowshoeing, winter mountain biking and cross-country skiing are just some of the planned winter fun at R.B. Winter State Park’s annual Snowfest.
February is full of animal fun for children. The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum presenting an interactive zoo experience with live animals. And the Ned Smith Center presents Grammy nominated artist Ray Owen’s Animal Odyssey, a tuneful animal kingdom adventure teeming with sea creatures, tree beasts, farm animals and frolicking fauna. Reptiland invites you to bring your children to Reading with Reptiles plus meet (and touch) a Reptiland favorite, Gwangi the Cuban rock iguana! For a truly wild experience, visit Reptiland the last Saturday of the month to witness a special Komodo dragon feeding! But keep in mind these feedings can be graphic and may not be good for small children.
For complete details, times, and information on these and other events in the Susquehanna River Valley, go to VisitCentralPA.org; call 570-524-7234, or stop by our Visitor Information Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.