Stacy Gallin, D.M.H., is the director of the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health, and the Holocaust at Misericordia University in Dallas; the founding director of the Maimonides Institute for Medicine, Ethics and the Holocaust in Freehold, N.J., and the co-chair of the Department of Bioethics and the Holocaust of the UNESCO Chair of Bioethics (Haifa, Israel).