The Seneca, the most populous and powerful of the confederated Iroquois nation, never numbered more than 4,000 members. Their tribal territory extended from the upper waters of the Allegheny and the Susquehanna Rivers, on the south, to Lake Ontario, on the north. Their homelands reached westward to Lake Erie and eastward to Seneca Lake. The Seneca were the "Keepers of the Western Door" from which the Iroquois warriors passed through to attack their southern and western neighbors and through which other Indian nations must knock to enter.
The meeting place of The League of the Iroquois was maintained by the Onondagas near present day Syracuse, N.Y. Of the 49 sachems who sat around that great council fire, eight were from the Seneca tribe. Each sachem had a special name or title that was assumed when the clan mother appointed him, and the tribal council accepted his appointment. Although the tribes were unequal in their number of representatives to the Great Council, no tribe had a greater voice in any decision making than any other. Tribe representatives voted as a single voice and any decision made had to be unanimous.
The League was not an organization for more efficient warfare, rather its contribution was to their military efforts that resulted largely from its success in keeping domestic quarrels from becoming so bitter as to prevent cooperation among the clans, villages and tribes. The fame acquired by the Iroquois was based chiefly on their ruthless destruction of enemy nations. Although much of the pride of personal accomplishments of each man resided in war, and although war was almost a constant condition of their national existence; the Confederacy itself was based in philosophy and in practice an inward looking, harmony maintaining body. Thus, the warlike Iroquois believed the normal and desirable way of life to be peaceful and quiet and spent much energy towards the maintenance of peace among themselves and their neighbors.
The Great Spirit gave the Seneca many great leaders. From Red Jacket to Cornplanter, any patient and thoughtful man with skin "seven thumbs thick" to make him indifferent to gossip, envy, and criticism, could become a sachem; or a distinguished named chief. But first and foremost, he must be a generous provider for his family and nation. A loyal and thoughtful friend and clansman, he must also be a stern and ruthless warrior when he needed to be! An eloquent man with a good memory, self-disciplined and responsible; possessing indestructible poise and a barbed wit; he might become a council speaker and eventually represent his clan, his nation, even the confederacy in any far-flung diplomatic venture.
To be a Seneca was to be a member of one of the most feared, most courted, and most respected Indian tribes in North America. For Chief Warren to be their leader, he had to earn their respect and with it the title “Pine Tree Peace Chief of the Seneca Nation.”
The Sachem painting that I commissioned over 25 years ago for the cover of our paperback edition of Indian Chiefs of Pennsylvania, was to honor my friend (pictured above sitting in his kitchen), Chief Warren Skye, of the Wolf Clan of the Tonawanda Seneca, who left this earth over four years ago to join his ancestors. To be called Chief Warren’s friend was something very special to me and though I had not talked to Chief Warren much in the last years of his life, his image and words of friendship are forever imprinted in the annals of my mind! I have had many friends over the years, but truly, you only make several really special friends in a lifetime. I also hope that every time you look at Chief Warren Skye, painted as The Sachem in what would have been his 17th Century dress, you will sense the same spirit that I sensed and what made this man special to everyone. I hope you will now understand our lasting friendship and what was required to be a The Sachem and a true friend.
“From somewhere on the Pennsylvania Frontier,” …Ron Wenning.
