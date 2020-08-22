News started trickling out in early August about cases of COVID-19 at a Milton nursing home.
We at The Standard-journal were tipped off by a family member concerned about conditions at the facility where their loved one was housed. From there, we began piecing information together and our first report came on Aug. 4.
It was until the state released its weekly update regarding long-term care facilities on Tuesday that the severity of the situation began to emerge. It was then we learned that 13 people had died of COVID-19 at the facility, a number that has since grown to 16, and likely more since then.
Most shockingly perhaps, was the revelation that over 100 people at the facility — residents and staff — had tested positive for the virus.
All of that despite the fact that the Department of Health and Department of Human Services announced late Wednesday that work with Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had begun as early as Aug. 4, a full two weeks prior to the announcement of more than a dozen deaths at the facility.
We’ve also since learned that Geisinger Health System officials have been on site since Aug. 4, and that “deficiencies” at the facility led to the placement of a temporary management structure.
In a small community like Milton, every effort should have been made to make the community aware of what was happening at the facility. The nursing home is across the street from a school and just doors down from a highly trafficked grocery store.
It’s common sense, especially when many in the community aren’t adhering to mask policies and recommendations, and others still refuse to believe the severity this virus poses to the community as a whole.
The confluence of these events could spell disaster for a small community, already reeling from so many deaths in such a short period of time.
For those in the community that still cast doubt over the severity of COVID-19, perhaps this is a wake-up call. Social media posts this week indicate a shocking level of misinformation and conspiratorial theories.
Our hearts remain with those in our community struggling with the realities of this new virus, and the havoc it wreaks.
Our hearts are also with those who still cast doubt on the severity of this virus, and hope you will now see how important it is to do what you can to help mitigate the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.