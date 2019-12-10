Cancer is a horrible disease that prematurely ends far too many lives. In America, those who are diagnosed with cancer face an added worry — the costs of their treatment.
More than 40 percent of patients who receive a new cancer diagnosis lose their entire life savings because of the cost of their treatment, according to a study published last year in The American Journal of Medicine. The average decline in net worth, which includes a loss of income and depleted assets, was $92,000 two years after diagnosis.
It would be easy to blame Americans for not saving enough money, but this is the only developed country where medical care is a leading contributor to bankruptcy. Two-thirds of bankruptcy filings in the U.S. are tied to medical issues.
So, clearly big changes are needed in America’s health care system. Bills to lower prescription drug prices — which all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation have introduced and supported — and to require more transparency in medical costs and billing are helpful. And, extending affordable health insurance to more Americans through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion are improvements.
But, when people with health insurance can still be driven into bankruptcy by the cost of needed medical care — or worse, die because they cannot afford treatment — our system clearly is not working.
The Trump administration has long promised a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans lawmakers spent years trying to repeal, but nothing has been forthcoming. Instead, it has weakened the act through administrative actions and a court challenge, which the administration supports, could gut the act.
Democratic candidates for president, by contrast, have numerous plans for major health care overhauls. There are many models to follow, including some already in place in America, like Medicare, which is popular among its recipients.
We’re not sure what form a new system should take, but moving to a system that provides affordable health care (not just health insurance) to all Americans is long overdue.
Health care is likely to play a central role in the 2020 election, just as it did in 2018. Health care is a top concern for Americans, according to polling by the Pew Research Center. A quarter of Democratic voters listed health care as their top concern, twice as many as rated the next issue — climate change and energy — as their most important issues, according to a Kaiser Health Tracking poll last month.
Cost is one reason so many Americans are concerned about health care. In a March Gallup poll, 55 percent of Americans said they worry “a great deal” about the availability and affordability of health care; 25 percent said they worry “a fair amount.”
In an April Gallup poll, 51 percent of respondents said they were very or somewhat worried about being able to cover the medical costs in case of an accident or serious illness.
Remaking the American health care system, of course, is no simple thing. It will take years, and there will be much debate about its elements and cost. But, we should all be able to agree that a system that drives people to financial ruin when they are diagnosed with an illness like cancer is not acceptable.
— Bangor Daily News, Maine
———
Ag support: Americans may not like what they see
Many American industries — agriculture included — have been urging President Donald Trump to end the trade war, but he doesn’t seem to be listening. This week Trump announced tariffs on steel from Argentina and Brazil, and he imposed new tariffs on France.
He claims the tariffs are working and that trade relations with China are improving; however, that’s difficult to believe. U.S. farmers remain at a disadvantage with China, and the challenges are reflected in farm income, which has fallen since the Trump tariffs began two years ago.
Trump has distributed $28 billion in bailout funds — twice the 2008 bailout the U.S. auto industry received at the start of the Great Recession.
Farmers have been grateful, but the bailouts amounted to only pennies per bushel to offset the billions in lost income since the tariffs took effect. The trade war has been bad news in farm country, but the damage could grow worse if Americans look more closely into the many ways Uncle Sam protects farmers against loss.
This week we were surprised to hear comparisons in national news reports of trade war bailouts and auto industry bailouts, which kept carmakers afloat.
Bankruptcies are rising in farm country, but Americans probably don’t believe farmers and ranchers are in the same dire situation as automakers. Each time Trump shovels out billions in trade war bailouts, Americans grow a bit more suspicious about the billions of dollars they’re paying to stabilize and protect farmers.
Chris Edwards, who writes for downsizing government.org, outlined the various forms of farm aid in an essay urging the end of federal farm subsidies. Here are some of the ways farmers get financial help from Uncle Sam:
• USDA crop insurance costs American taxpayers about $8 billion per year.
• Agriculture Risk Coverage pays subsidies to farmers if their revenue falls below a guaranteed level. Cost was $3.7 billion in 2017.
• Price loss coverage covers more than 20 crops. Payments were $3.2 billion in 2017.
• Conservation programs cost taxpayers more than $5 billion a year.
Other forms of farm aid include marketing loans, disaster aid, marketing and export promotion, and research.
The agricultural industry frequently has had to defend itself from negative press and unfavorable consumer perceptions. As we said, Trump’s trade war bailouts have been worth just pennies per bushel. They hardly have prevented the dike from leaking, but they may be attracting unwanted attention to Uncle Sam’s farm support programs. If that happens, farmers will be double losers in Trump’s trade war.
Farmers don’t want bailouts. They want access to foreign markets.
— Kearney Hub,
Nebraska
———
Naturalization delays are unacceptable
There is a backlog of more than 700,000 citizenship applications in the United States — about 80,000 of them in Texas alone. Nationwide, the average wait time of about six months has doubled, but caseloads and staffing mean that in some places, including Houston, immigrants could be waiting up to two years or more for naturalization.
This is unacceptable. Delays in citizenship can hurt people’s employment opportunities, hinder qualification for public benefits including federal student loans and impact the ability to participate in elections.
The Trump administration should be doing all it can to give U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services the support it needs to eliminate the backlog. Instead, officials seem intent on throwing up roadblocks to make legal immigration and naturalization more difficult and time consuming.
Part of the delay can be attributed to the government giving additional scrutiny to citizenship applications, and while proper care should be taken, people who apply for citizenship have already been vetted when they went through the process of becoming permanent legal residents, an obligatory precursor to naturalization.
They must also meet other citizenship requirements, including having lived in the U.S. for at least five years, a basic understanding of U.S. history and government, good moral character and the ability to read, write and speak basic English.
These are the immigrants whom President Donald Trump and many of his followers say they want: the ones who have done it “the right way” and are looking to “assimilate” further.
But so far, there is a disconnect between words and actions.
After the president was elected, there was a surge in the number of citizenship applications, no doubt motivated by Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, which added to the backlog. But spikes in the numbers aren’t new. Backlogs increased in 2000, 2007 and 2012, but the government dedicated resources to improve processing — something the current administration has been slow to do.
Since Trump took office, it’s not only citizenship applications that are taking longer. Green card applications, travel and work permits, and fiancé visas have seen an increase in processing time. The U visa, meant for victims of crime, has gone from 22 months to almost four years, according to a report by Boundless Immigration, a company that helps immigrants obtain green cards and citizenship.
The administration also wants to increase fees and eliminate waivers for low-income applicants.
Under the proposed fee hike, citizenship costs would climb to $1,170 from $725. Other increases would affect foreign spouses of American citizens, who would see an increase to $2,750 from $1,760 to file a residency application, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, who would pay $765 to request a renewal of their status, up from the current $495. The government also wants to start charging asylum-seekers $50 for applications and $490 for work permits.
While the higher cost for immigration fees is steep — and doing away with the waiver program must be reconsidered — more than 95 percent of the USCIS budget comes from those fees.
The proposed increase, then, is meant to “ensure recovery of the full cost of administering the nation’s immigration laws, adjudicating applications and petitions, and providing the necessary infrastructure to support those activities,” according to a USCIS statement.
If more resources are to be devoted to reducing the backlog and improving service, then you can argue that larger fees are necessary. But again, the administration’s actions interfere with their words.
The proposal would also allocate more than $200 million from fees to operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is ridiculous for an agency whose budget in 2018 was more than $7 billion to take money that is needed elsewhere.
The administration must direct all funding to USCIS, reduce the backlog and help those who want to go through the process to become full members of our democracy. If the immigration system as a whole is ever to work, at a minimum we can start by doing right by those immigrants following every step of the law.
— Houston Chronicle, Texas
