Easter Sunday 2020, where the tomb is empty and so are the churches.
It is difficult to rationalize that the many absurdities and paradoxes established with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic were not intentional. Most revealing is the priority that the slaughter of innocents must be continued daily upon the altar of abortion. And that releasing prison inmates is considered good public policy, yet attending services at church during Christianity’s Holy Week is dangerous and in some cases, criminal.
No thought or exclusive respect was afforded houses of worship as the spiritual welfare of the nation is parodied. The Constitution’s First Amendment to freely assemble and practice one’s faith is dismissed without consequence as if it were just another lazy afternoon of bingo. What so many in government don’t know, or worse don’t care, is that given how church attendance has fallen off, social distancing has been the norm for quite some time.
At the very least, the Catholic Church who maintains the nation’s largest private health care system should freely be able to administer last rites to the dying.
History has proven repeatedly that a society without God is doomed. Did we not learn anything from the Cold War? The church, the bulwark against communism that demonstrated great courage during the pontificate of St. John Paul II throughout Eastern Europe and especially in Poland, has concede to the secular swamp.
In a pagan like response, the church submissively abandoned the flock. The bishops for decades have allowed Caesar to control not just the temporal, but to legislate the spiritual to near irrelevancy.
The message is clear: keep your faith out of the public forum.
Why is anyone surprised?
These closings are a sad commentary on the state of a nation that has turned away from God, when it needs him most.
Perhaps Pope Francis forgot what he said early on in his pontificate about how pastors are to have the smell of the sheep on them. How can they smell like the sheep when they locked the sheep out of the fold? When we should be standing firm and petitioning the Almighty, the churches are locked.
Granted, there is traditional fasting during Lent, but from the Eucharist?
What other era of Christianity can lay claim to that?
Through incredible and relentless persecution, the early dhurch had to go into hiding, but always managed to preach the word and sacrament to the faithful. No one knows why God allows all that he does, but we can pray for redemption knowing that He is always with us. Taking measures to ensure the health of the body is one thing, but to neglect the soul is negligence on an eternal level.
Bishops and priests once laid down their lives for the faith.
A bishop’s priority is the salvation of souls and you don’t have to be a versed cannon lawyer like Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer to understand that “salus animarum lex suprema,” the salvation of souls is the supreme law.
To what purpose are human lives saved, if their souls are eternally lost?
The episcopate needs to do everything possible to make the sacraments available. Eucharistic processions and public prayer is needed to resist the notion that the life of the church is non-essential.
Leftism’s solutions are found in government, science and technology. The eternal is of no consequence. God is deemed a psychological comfort for the weak. Leftism’s denial of God’s providence in history does not mean that God does not continue to accomplish.
The clergy should never allow government to limit public celebrations of worship. The state is not our intercessor with the Holy Trinity.
Do you believe that any of the church martyrs like St. Corona, who also happens to be the patron intercessor for plagues and pandemics, would succumb? After proclaiming her allegiance to Jesus Christ, she was put to death in 170 A.D. by being tied to the tops of two palm trees, which had been bent to the ground. When the trees were cut, St. Corona’s body was torn apart. Since the ninth century, a basilica preserving her relics is in the middle of the hardest infected region in the world in Anzu, in northern Italy.
Coincidence?
There is no such thing.
