Letters to the editor

The postal service is under fire
With the appointment of President Trump’s lackey Louis DeJoy as postmaster general it appears that the GOP is one step closer to achieving its long-desired goal of destroying the United States Postal Service.
Since his appointment in June, DeJoy has been systematically attempting to make the USPS as inefficient as possible to assist in the president’s efforts to disenfranchise voters who wish to use mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.
DeJoy, who has no postal experience, has reorganized postal leadership, banned employee overtime, and ordered the removal of automated sorting machines and mail drop boxes across the country, claiming these changes are needed to cut costs.
While this is a blatant attempt to affect the outcome of the November election, it is by no means a new attack by the GOP which would like nothing better than to destroy the USPS and hand the business over to their profit-making friends.
The GOP would like you to believe that the Postal Service is on the verge of a financial collapse due to increased use of email and private delivery services. This is a fallacy – the Postal Service is profitable, earning a net profit of $600 million per year. The real reason for the financial “crisis” faced by the USPS is the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA).
This law, enacted by a Republican controlled Congress under the guise of modernizing the Postal Service, was really an attempt to privatize a vital government service. It is also designed to destroy one of the largest employee unions in the country.
While many have noted the potential effects on the November election, there are other critical services which will be affected by DeJoy’s changes. Millions of Americans depend on the USPS for the delivery of paychecks, prescriptions and other necessities, and to pay bills especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. Delays in mail service could prove costly and even life threatening for many individuals.
The USPS has been in existence for over 200 years and provides a vital service, especially to the elderly and those in rural areas. We cannot let this essential service be destroyed and replaced by for-profit providers such as UPS and FEDEX.
If you value our current mail delivery service, contact your U.S. senators and U.S. congressperson and urge them to support and adequately fund the USPS.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia
Threats to Social Security, Medicare
Social Security and Medicare has been threatened by Trump. His threat to cut and even eliminate the payroll tax will decimate those benefits to tens of millions of Americans.
He is betting he can say these things because Americans are too stupid to make the connection. Payroll taxes provide the resources for Social Security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid.
Protect your grandparents and your future. Speak out against this destructive action by Trump.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
The Standard-Journal guidelines for political news coverage, letters and political advertising
News and editorial coverage
1. The newspaper does not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
2. When a person announces his or her candidacy, the newspaper will run a news story and photo at no charge.
3. The newspaper will publish news stories about write-in campaigns, provided the information is given to the newspaper in a timely manner ahead of the election.
4. Election-related news coverage beyond or in exception to what is stated above will be at the discretion of the editor in the name of reader interest and information and will be done with fairness to all candidates.
Letters to the editor
1. The newspaper does not publish letters that endorse local political candidates based on their record, reputation and qualifications. (This constitutes paid political advertising.)
2. Election-related letters must deal with pertinent issues.
3. The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit election-related letters to 250 words. A letter to the editor from a candidate explaining that candidate’s platform will be accepted. Declared candidates for contested positions will be solicited by the editor to provide their platforms as well.
4. All letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least 10 days before the election. (Two Saturdays prior to Election Day.)
5. The exception to the 10-day rule is a response to a previous letter of an attacking or derogatory nature. In the name of fairness, the newspaper will accept such a response after the deadline, provided it is written and delivered promptly to the editor’s desk (See No. 6). Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter, but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
6. Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to Election Day.
7. In the case of questionable content (e.g. statements of fact that are suspect, assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards, etc.), the newspaper will follow its established letters policy to satisfy its ethical and legal concerns. Any suggested changes to letters will be cleared with their authors.
8. All letters must be signed and include an address and telephone number. (Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published).
