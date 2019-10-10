By now most of you have heard of, or even read, the letter sent by a Penn State alum to current Nittany Lions football player Jonathan Sutherland.
All of this over a young man’s hairstyle. Today. 2019.
Collegiate and professional athletes have looked different from the time they first took the field. Long hair, tattoos, jewelry — it’s all part of the culture. It’s not like Joe Namath wore closely-cropped hair.
I wonder if this alum has issues with the members of the military today, many of whom get their arms “sleeved” with tattoos, often consisting of art representing areas served, units served with and those lost or wounded in action. Some in law enforcement do the same. What about the trend among many men today who choose to wear long beards? I wonder if that offends him? Was it bothersome that Trace McSorley wore a headband and had tattoos?
It’s hard to imagine a world where everyone looks, walks and acts the same. Hard to imagine, and harder to stomach, because the closest thing to that would be a dictatorial state where the state decides who has what and how much. There are examples of this smattered throughout history, so there’s no need to delve into the weeds here.
At what point will people live and let live?
Sutherland, someone I do not know nor have ever spoken to, is a student-athlete. He is part of a team that entertains each Saturday in the fall and takes the turf in massive stadiums where tens of thousands of people file in weekly to see “battle” on the gridiron. People cheer on their teams, regardless of the color of the players’ skin, religious affiliation or town or state of birth.
Penn State Coach James Franklin said it best when he reminded people that athletics have brought people together for generations. Sports unites Americans in times of tragedy, and brings Americans together in a spirit of competition.
White, black, Republican, Democrat, Christian, Jewish, Catholic, Protestant... it’s never mattered before.
Why does it seem we’ve taken so many steps backward in recent years? Why are all these “issues” bubbling to the surface?
Sutherland, and his teammates, are kids — in the prime of their lives. Whether it’s a football player in a high-profile program or a psychology major from anywhere, Pa., they are young adults finding their way in the world. What their hair looks like, or what they wear matters little when so many more issues deserve our attention, and action.
Good advice: If you haven’t walked a mile in someone’s shoes, refrain from anything other than a welcoming smile, and perhaps a warm greeting.
It’s advice that would make life so much better for so many people these days.
