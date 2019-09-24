Thank you!
I want to extend a sincere “thank you” to the individual who found my purse Saturday, Sept. 7, on Route 405, and turned it in to the Milton state police station.
Whomever you are — my heartfelt thanks. You cared enough about a stranger’s belongings to take the time out of your day and hand it over to the authorities.
Your actions are proof that good still exists in this country, and in this world.
Thank you.
— Terri Watkins,
Montgomery
