We live in very strange times. Not only have millions of Americans been confined to their homes, closed out of their jobs and education, but a significant number have railed against the coronavirus as a hoax and dismissed science and scientists as politically motivated. I do not share the view of these Americans and maybe even neighbors who have concluded there’s some “shadow government” or medical industry conspiracy behind the pandemic. Here’s why:
Scientists, doctors and researchers are all people like you and I. Whatever path you’ve chosen in life, think back to the time when you were making the decisions that led you to your role in society today. At some point, after an experience in school, or at home, or summer camp or even on television you were inspired to look into a particular field. Maybe it was your parents or another relative, a favorite teacher, mentor or coach. Whomever you looked to for wisdom and advice likely pointed you in a direction. Eventually you followed a path of discovery and became excited for what you might do in a particular field. Years later you became a teacher, doctor, nurse, lawyer, electrician, plumber... or medical research scientist.
Everyone who has followed a career dream to completion has one thing in common — a passion for what they do day in, day out as they go about their daily jobs. Now consider those scientists and researchers in the CDC, NIH and WHO. Human beings who have chosen out of a developed passion for helping others, discovering a cure, decoding a pandemic such as this. As a group they have provided the rest of us with a body of knowledge and understanding of the current disease process. Why? Because they want to deceive you into voting differently in November? I can’t accept that twisted thought process. Scientists and researchers who are warning you to social distance and wash your hands do so because this is their long developed passion. This is them doing their job out of love for their fellow human beings.
Every day, images appear on our TV and computer screens of highly emotional, even angry people who shout and scream that they are being deprived of their rights as American citizens by the restrictions in their states. These protesters stand in direct opposition to the earnest, hard-working folk who have spent their lives being educated and then working in the field of medical science. How can you reasonably believe the man toting an AR-15 into the state capital of Michigan or Virginia demanding “liberation” over the rational, well researched advice coming from the scientific community? How can you think the woman who spent six to eight years in university-level education preparing for another 10 years or more studying and exploring disease processes did it all for a fat pay check or political goal?
My point is to encourage every American to spend at least as long as they’ve binge watched their favorite show in reading up on or researching the work of the various health organizations mentioned above and their advice as opposed to following the example of the gun toting protester, or vaccination denier, or homeopathic guru who received their “education” online or at a six hour seminar. Science and the scientists toiling to make the world better and safer are in it for the good they can do for others, not for fame, fortune or political gain. They are the heroes of today’s world and the improving situation around Coronavirus. While you’re at it read Dr. Fauci’s bio. In other words pick up a book, not a gun.
