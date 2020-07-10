Freedom and responsibility
It is disheartening to know that some of our elected officials are opposed to mask wearing, and why? Because it interferes with their freedom as Americans. This movement is attempting to associate patriotism with refusing to wear a mask.. Yesterday on the news a Texan said, “I’m an American and I feel like I should be able to do what I want to.” And he was not a 5 year old having a temper tantrum, he was a middle-aged man.
Is this the definition of a patriot? No. A true patriot would look to the common good, to local, state, and national goals, and not to his personal wishes. The other side of the freedom coin is responsibility. To be free we must take responsibility for the civil good. One wonders if this country could produce another Greatest Generation, a generation that put America’s needs ahead of their own.
A friend of the Penn State student who died of the coronavirus said, “Only together will we overcome this virus.” Wear a mask.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott finally required people to wear masks in public, weeks after barring local officials from doing so. But that horse has left the barn, and Texas is reeling with a rampant, uncontained virus that is straining medical systems. Do you want Pennsylvania to follow Texas’ trajectory? Wear a mask.
The Preamble of the Constitution of the United States of America places “promote the general Welfare” ahead of “secure the Blessings of Liberty” in the list of reasons why the Constitution is established. It’s your constitutional duty to promote the general welfare. Wear a mask.
Judith Marvin,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.