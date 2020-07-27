Union County banking decision
I read with interest your July 16 article titled “Union County banking decision explained — Commissioners opt for local institution.” The article states that the Union County commissioners recently approved a switch to a local bank (Susquehanna Community Bank) for county business for the sake of keeping it local. However it was noted that this switch will cost the county approximately $46,000 in lost annual interest income!
While I applaud the consideration given by the Union County commissioners to support the local banking industry, I also think there is a financial responsibility that must be maintained by our elected officials. Plain and simple, $46,000 is just to much of the taxpayers money to give away.
Tom Zorn,
East Buffalo Township
Not talking politics
Dear Pennsylvanian,
I’m not talking about politics. I’m not talking about Republicans or Democrats. I’m talking about ethics, dignity, humanity, justice, empathy, honesty, being high principled and having healthy leadership qualities.
These characteristics can not be ascribed to this president. Therefore, he does not deserve our vote. Is this really what we want our children to learn?
Respectfully,
Dr. Linda Korb,
Milton
