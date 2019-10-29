The student loan crisis is an epidemic.
The horror stories of young adults leaving college with debts in excess of $100,000 have become all-too commonplace.
It’s a situation that can result in a cavernous financial hole that is impossible to escape. It can become a black mark on the student’s credit that never goes away.
Often, young graduates use high-interest credit cards to pay off their student loans, which just exacerbates an already bad situation.
That’s why it’s absolutely imperative that high school students learn early on the critical importance of handling their personal finances.
That’s also why we fully support a state Senate bill that would allow personal finance courses to count as a credit toward fulfilling graduation requirements in social studies, family and consumer science, mathematics or business education.
Personal finance courses could fulfill grad requirement in Pa.
Senate Bill 723, which passed unanimously in the state Senate on Sept. 23, is now in the House Education Committee. There is optimism that the bill will pass the House, as well, before going to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.
“If this can help the next generation be a little more prudent and keep them out of either credit-card or student-loan debt, then it’s a big win for us,” said bill sponsor Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie.
Not a mandate: It is important to note that the bill is not a mandate, but rather gives schools the flexibility to use finance courses as graduation requirements. It’s a much-needed incentive to get our kids into the courses.
That was key to getting the unanimous Senate support. Many legislators, especially on the Republican side of the aisle, are dead set against adding any more mandates on our school districts. That’s understandable. Our schools are already burdened with a ton of legislative mandates that can be difficult to fulfill.
Senate Bill 723 is a practical, bi-partisan solution to a critical problem.
Schools should make it a requirement: However, we would encourage all of our local school districts to make the personal finance courses a requirement, not just an option.
Personal finance courses can work: There is some local anecdotal evidence that a personal finance course can have a positive impact on the decisions of students.
Pivotal decision: Choosing a college can be the most important decision in a high school student’s life. It can have a life-long impact, for both finances and careers.
Anything we can do to help our students make prudent and practical choices should be encouraged.
Students must learn that their “dream schools” can sometimes turn into nightmares and leave them with a debt that they can never escape.
That’s why teaching our students proper personal finance should be required. It could be the most important course our students ever take.
— Uniontown Herald-Standard
___
Lordstown left dangling: Workers at three closed plants seem forgotten
The tentative agreement the United Auto Workers reached with General Motors is chock full of monetary and fringe benefit gains for some workers but is lacking in outlining new products and in saving GM’s closed Lordstown, Ohio, plant as well as two others.
The rank and file should be angry. UAW members are voting this week on ratification of the proposed four-year pact. They should think hard before casting their votes for a contract that does not protect Pennsylvania’s neighbor.
The failure to spell out a future for Lordstown — which employed 1,400 workers when the plant (located about 75 miles from Pittsburgh) closed this year and 4,000 employees a few years ago — and a Baltimore and a suburban Detroit plant is baffling. Union leaders had puffed their chests about getting job security provisions both prior to and during the negotiations. Yet, work for these plants was not addressed, despite more than four weeks of a nationwide strike by the UAW.
Those who worked at GM’s Lordstown assembly plant are rightly angry, first at the automaker and now at the UAW.
The new contract would create or retain 9,000 jobs, up from 5,400 the automaker originally pledged,
GM has said it will invest $9 billion in its facilities over the four years of the contract, and some of that will go to its Detroit-Hamtramck plant reportedly where GM will build electric trucks. It had been scheduled for closing.
GM has said the Lordstown complex is to be sold to a startup Cincinnati firm that will make electric trucks. But that firm, which is trying to raise financing, initially will employ just 400 workers, GM said. Separately from the union deal, GM has confirmed that it will have an electric-battery plant near the Lordstown complex that could eventually employ 1,000.
Overall, the GM-UAW tentative contract provides perks the UAW sought — pay raises or lump sums paid each year, signing bonuses of $11,000, removal of a cap on profit-sharing, a shorter term for newer workers to reach the full pay of $32 an hour earned by senior workers, better benefits for temporary workers, no changes in a Cadillac health care plan, performance bonuses, and a $60,000 early retirement incentive for workers with 30 years of service.
Somewhat bewildering is that GM insisted in advance that it needed to cut its labor costs to compete with its rivals, and yet it appears to have gotten little in the deal to address that issue after losing an estimated $2 billion in profits from the strike.
The promised pay raises and unchanged low-cost sharing by workers for health care insurance means it likely added to its $63 an hour in total labor costs, well above the $50 an hour average by foreign automakers with plants in the United States. Ford is at $61 and Fiat Chrysler is at $55.
Its agreement to allow temporary workers, hired at lower pay, to catch up quicker in pay to the senior workers, also would seem to increase its labor costs. About 7% to 10% of its 49,000 union workers are temporary employees.
— Pittsburgh Post-
Gazette
