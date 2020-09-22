Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, 27, was fatally shot by a Lancaster city police officer outside his parents’ city home. A video released by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police showed Muñoz brandishing a knife at the police officer before the officer fired his weapon several times at Muñoz. Rulennis Muñoz, sister of Ricardo Muñoz, told LNP ‘ LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin that her brother was mentally ill and hadn’t been taking his medications. Rulennis Muñoz said she had called a crisis intervention organization and a Lancaster police nonemergency number that Sunday afternoon to find out how she could get her brother involuntarily committed. Ensuing protests devolved into rioting. Police attempted to disperse the crowd by using a chemical agent.
At a news conference, Lancaster city officials urged people to get beyond the narrative of what happened and consider the bigger issues at play — chief among them the need for more mental health services in Lancaster County.
We will, but not today.
Today, we make a simple and direct plea: Please choose your sources of information wisely. In a crisis like the one our beautiful city now faces, it is essential that we rely on verified facts.
And you won’t get those from the malicious trolls that began swarming on Twitter, latching onto the story of a diverse American city in turmoil like seagulls on a discarded sandwich.
Or from the ill-informed posts and comments that were shared on Facebook.
Or from the partisans who seized on this tragic story and its aftermath to score political points in a contest no one wins — least of all the people directly affected.
The consequences of relying on unreliable reports can be serious.
As Delia Sanchez, co-chair of Lancaster city’s Community & Police Working Group, put it at the news conference, the “false narratives” that circulated on social media Sunday brought out a multitude of people, attracting “infiltrators” bent on sowing division and doing harm.
“This,” she said, “is not what we want for our city.”
This is not what any of us should want.
LNP ‘ LancasterOnline news reporters were on the scene of the shooting and the ensuing protests, and if you followed their reports on Facebook Live, you might have noticed them saying, over and over again, words to the effect of, “This is what we know. This is what we’ve been able to confirm.”
As rumors swirled on social media, LNP ‘ LancasterOnline news reporters repeatedly made clear what they had not yet been able to learn and what they had not been able to verify. That kind of responsible journalism makes all the difference in a powder keg of a situation.
This is not meant to be a plug for this newspaper. This is a plea for relying on verified facts — a crucial practice always, but even more important when there are forces at work trying to divide us by spreading disinformation.
As Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace noted at the news conference, there is a great deal of pain in our city right now — and it is “raw and it is real.”
Some of the very people experiencing that pain were protesters who, as city Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El pointed out, worked to keep agitators from setting fires and causing other kinds of harm. We appreciate their efforts.
As LNP ‘ LancasterOnline’s Claudia Esbenshade reported, some protesters were helping direct traffic on North Prince Street, so the gathering crowd outside the Lancaster City Bureau of Police on nearby West Chestnut Street didn’t clog the city streets.
