The message from the podium in Washington is that testing for the COVID-19 virus is robust, perfect.
“Let me just say, we are the king of testing already. There’s no country in the world that’s done more. Not even — not even close,” President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday during the daily coronavirus task force briefing.
The message from the podium is false.
Look no further than the Ohio Veterans Home in Perkins Township for proof of that. There are about 525 elderly veterans living there along with another 550 employees who work there and care for these men and women who served their nation when called. And although nursing homes are particularly at risk during this pandemic, and older Americans suffer more severe illness and more death from infection, there is no testing available at the Ohio Veterans Home.
There’s no monitoring, no contact tracing, no data about the rate of infection and no timetable when those things will become available.
We think the federal task force should use the Ohio Veterans Home as its barometer for determining whether states and the federal government are successfully implementing a testing program in Ohio and across the nation. When they provide testing for seniors and for home veterans, then the task force members each can claim success.
Until that happens, nobody in the briefing room or on the task force should lay claim to success, even if that means members of the task force are forced to call out the president when he slips and claims great success where none exists.
Area hospitals and health care facilities across the nation face the same reality — testing is limited, true infection rates are unknown, and most everybody who wants a test cannot get a test for the virus at this time. The employees who work at the OVH, who daily extend great and loving care for our veterans, do not have the masks and other personal protective equipment they need. Hospital workers, too, don’t have adequate supplies of PPE, another truth not being reported from the podium.
The truth is the first tests developed by the federal response teams were flawed, and that caused a delay. The truth is that ramping up a massive, nationwide testing program is an enormous undertaking that has overwhelmed the abilities of labs to process tests. Ramping up a supply chain that can meet the demand for PPE, too, is an enormous task. The truth is it might take weeks or months to bring it home. The truth is not a rosy picture of perfection. It is, rather, an intersection of difficult and complicated circumstances that will require steady and thoughtful leadership to drive toward a solution, to bring about a testing program that will help pull this nation out of its shutdown.
That’s not the truth we’re getting from the podium, but it’s the truth we should demand.
The Sandusky Register, Ohio
———
Pause packing plant
operations to boost their virus protection
The nation’s meatpacking industry must take a break. Packing plants around the country have become hot spots in the coronavirus crisis, in particular fueling dramatic increases in cases in the Heartland, as The World-Herald reported Tuesday.
In the past 10 days, South Dakota, with a 266% increase in cases; Nebraska (155%); Iowa (129%); and North Dakota (117%), account for four of the top five states in case growth. The increases are linked to packing plants, where workers must be in close quarters and where, the numbers clearly show, operators and health officials are behind the curve and playing catch-up with mitigation measures.
For example, only on Monday did Tyson operators in Madison, Nebraska, agree to work with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department on testing and other steps. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ first news conference in Spanish was set for Tuesday, and health officials acknowledged that they must do a better job of translating health news and alerts into languages spoken by many packing plant workers.
“If there’s one thing that might keep me up at night, it’s the meat processing plants and manufacturing plants,” Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer said Sunday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds outlined the tradeoff to plant closures, noting that farmers in her state provide a third of the nation’s pork supply and that if plants can’t function, producers may be forced to euthanize their hogs, affecting prices and meat supply.
Let’s be clear: Human lives are at stake, and human lives must come first.
So far loss of production from several random slaughterhouse closings has been offset by meat in cold storage, Kansas State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor told the Associated Press. Grocers also are getting meat that would have gone to restaurants.
“You could shut multiple plants down for a day or two, and we’ve got wiggle room to handle that,” Tonsor told the AP.
A pause of three or four days, perhaps, could ensure that all possible safety measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus and reduce future plant closures.
Ricketts said Monday that Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, is touring plants and giving companies pointers on infection control. Let’s get that job done nationwide during a pause, so when workers return, the environment will be as safe as possible.
Closing the plants for a few days would allow the businesses and health officials to work together with intense focus to ensure that all employers are following best practices, such as putting shields between work stations, spacing them out and perhaps slowing production. The time could be used to be sure all workers have been schooled in their native languages on how to reduce risk. Screening could be become uniform and plants could be sufficiently stocked with personal protection gear.
These steps need to be voluntary — we call on the companies to do the right thing to protect their workers, the communities in which they operate and the food supply. Our elected leaders can urge these steps and of course will work with businesses to find best practices. Here’s the business case: A pause to catch up to the viral spread as much as possible should reduce the risk of more of the random, disruptive closures that are happening around the nation. Ultimately, that should reduce costs and build goodwill.
But the real goal, of course, is to minimize death. We must do all we can. This is, after all, an unprecedented emergency. Half measures on the fly are not sufficient.
Omaha World Herald, Neb.
