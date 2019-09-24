ESPN personality Sarah Spain was attacked on Twitter Friday by someone — anonymous of course — who cursed her, denigrated her and questioned her ability to talk sports on a nationally televised sports talk show.
Spain is a woman, and she’s a former NCAA athlete. Evidently both offend some.
From the attacker, there was no point of contention, no piece of evidence to show her inability to do her job. There was only a strong desire to put someone down, resort to name-calling, and basically exhibit brutish behavior through a social media platform.
We’ve come so far.
There was a time not too long ago that many of us thought we’d come a long way, that we were no longer so misogynistic, sexist, racist or just downright mean. We now know otherwise, thanks in large part to Twitter and Facebook.
People have always been more brazen when they don’t have to own what they say. With social media, the platform allows for “expression” without identification.
Needless to say, most of these brave souls who see fit to put others down would never dare do anything of the sort in person, nor do they ever back up their words with proof, or evidence to support their mindless banter.
We even had someone use the comments on our Facebook page to accuse an entire generation of youth of something perhaps a couple in the entire northeast took part in — simply because they didn’t agree with what the kids were doing. These young people were actually taking action, in public, and not hiding behind the anonymity of a computer screen. They are the brave ones.
Here’s the thing. It’s their life. They are concerned with what their world is going to be like in 20, 30, 50 years. Most of those griping about these youngsters and their beliefs won’t be around to see it. They certainly aren’t doing anything to allow for better understanding of youth or their positions.
Generations ago, the sentiment was to leave the world in better shape than you found it.
Now, instead of one for all and all for one, it’s everyone for themselves.
Science — no matter the fact it’s allowed our military to flourish and made our every-day lives easier and more enjoyable — is a dirty word, unless it benefits your cause. Data is politically motivated, unless your side is benefiting. There was a time when a power broker — John D. Rockefeller — did everything he could to discredit the science of Thomas Edison and JP Morgan, just so that his gaslamps, used by most to light their homes, wasn’t replaced with the new technology of the day — electricity.
Now instead of power brokers using fear to squash technology and attempts at “progress” it is the political parties.
There’s a reason George Washington warned us about political parties. We’re seeing it in vivid detail these days.
But back to this bubbling of brutish behavior via Twitter and elsewhere. All the mothers I knew growing up had the same thing to say to all of us young boys... “If you can’t say anything nice about someone, don’t say anything at all.”
Just saying something because you’re able is no reason to voice an ill-advised, poorly educated opinion.
Before you run someone down because they are blue or red, or black or white, or pro-life or pro-choice, take time to learn that person’s reasoning. Then decide for yourself, armed with facts, whether or not it’s something to criticize.
Think before you speak, and even more important these days, think before you take something you hear come out of someone else’s mouth, off their Twitter feed or Facebook page as truth. Just because someone on television said it doesn’t make it true.
It’s not hard to find the truth. It’s just a matter of actually wanting to.
