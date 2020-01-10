We have urged the passage of a strong federal red flag law (in addition to stronger federal background checks on gun sales).
But there’s no saying when or if such a law will be enacted by Congress. And so it makes sense to simultaneously push for a red flag law in Pennsylvania.
Mahon and Meyer lay out compelling evidence for why our state needs such a law, and they detail how a majority of us want such a law in Pennsylvania. They also explain why the road to passage in Harrisburg has been so difficult. Frustratingly difficult, as far as we’re concerned.
In Pennsylvania, there were more than 1,600 gun deaths in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a mortality rate higher than the national average. Easy access to guns can be a contributing factor in some homicides (especially domestic homicides) and some suicides.
Other states, responding to the epidemic of gun violence, are moving faster than Pennsylvania on the passage of red flag laws. Much of the legislation happened in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., now have red flag laws, according to Mahon and Meyer, with those in Nevada, Hawaii and Colorado taking effect this month.
“The particulars of the laws vary by state,” Mahon and Meyer explained. “Generally, they allow someone ... to request that a court temporarily take weapons from a person who may be dangerous or suicidal. Judges can decide to take away someone’s gun rights without the gun owner having a chance to mount a defense, but only at first.
“After the initial seizure, the subject of the order is generally able to appeal and have a full hearing before the judge, in which the gun owner can make a case for reversing the original order. The judge then decides whether to give the weapons back or continue the ban for a longer period, often three months to a year.”
In Pennsylvania’s proposed red flag laws (House Bill 1075 and Senate Bill 90), family members, household members or law enforcement officers could request that the court temporarily take guns from individuals presenting a danger to themselves or others.
We think that’s appropriate.
We believe in the need for extreme risk protection orders here.
So do many citizens and disparate groups in Pennsylvania.
According to an October Franklin & Marshall College poll, 62% of Pennsylvania registered voters surveyed said they strongly favored having a red flag law and another 18% somewhat favored such a measure.
That’s 80% of those surveyed favoring a proposed law. We don’t see 80% supporting much of anything these days.
Additionally, passage of a red flag law “is a top priority for the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action and CeaseFirePA,” Mahon and Meyer wrote. “(Those groups have) organized rallies in the Capitol and across the state.”
And there’s this: Law enforcement groups, including the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, have endorsed red flag laws.
The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, after having initial concerns about due process and the proposed standard to be met for temporary gun removal, worked with lawmakers to tweak the bill’s language and “now has a neutral stance on the measure,” Mahon and Meyer reported.
The National Rifle Association remains opposed, but that’s hardly a surprise.
What’s frustrating is that there’s a good level of support from both Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg, but efforts are still stalled.
“In a state Capitol that sees most political debates break down on party lines, the proposed extreme risk protection bill is strikingly bipartisan,” Mahon and Meyer wrote. “The main division rests within the Republican party, between the more moderate suburban wing and the libertarian-minded, NRA-endorsed rural bloc.”
We would think that having some Republicans, most Democrats, advocacy groups, law enforcement, and 80% of Pennsylvanians (per the F&M survey) in favor of a bill would be enough — more than enough — to spur rapid passage.
But this is Harrisburg and our bloated and byzantine Legislature, where it’s still possible for a few influence-wielding lawmakers to grind things to a halt.
“One powerful committee chairman, state Rep. Ron Kauffman, R-Franklin, pledged to never bring up the measure for a vote,” Mahon and Meyer wrote.
That’s wrong. And infuriating.
A red flag law wouldn’t solve all of our gun violence. But it’s one sensible step Pennsylvania can take — following in the footsteps of other states — to help save lives and reduce suicide deaths.
We urge our lawmakers to get this across the finish line in 2020.
— LNP
There’s a crisis in higher education, and the colleges are largely to blame
There’s a crisis in higher education.
There’s no doubt about that. Each year, fewer students are enrolling in college.
A recent story in The York Dispatch detailed some statistics that have to leave college administrators frightened to their core.
College enrollment now lowest in a decade, affecting York County campuses
Enrollment decline has been a reality for a number of years, but a report last month showed the situation is growing more dire. For the first time in a decade, unduplicated enrollment — meaning students who were not counted more than once for applying to multiple schools — dropped below 18 million nationally.
Locally, Penn State York accepted 120 fewer students in 2019 than in the year prior, and overall enrollment fell 25% from 2015 to 2019. York College saw 5% fewer freshmen enroll in fall 2019 compared with fall 2017.
Less bang for the buck: The cause of the crisis, however, is a matter of great debate. Many factors are blamed.
A declining number of high school graduates and a strong economy are often cited as root causes.
While they may be contributing to the crisis, they don’t get to the heart of the matter.
The biggest issue is simply this: Middle-class families are deciding that a college education doesn’t provide the bang for the buck that it once did.
For the baby boomers generation, a college education was a no-brainer. The cost was relatively low and the benefits were generally high. They could leave college with a relatively small amount of debt and embark on careers that would provide a lifetime of higher earnings.
That is no longer the case.
Raising tuition and creating debt: Over the past few decades, colleges consistently raised tuition at a rate far above the inflation rate. As tuition rose, so did the college debt that faced students after they graduated.
When the Great Recession hit in 2008, the college crisis really began to take hold. College graduates entered a workforce with precious few jobs, while carrying a huge amount of debt. As a result, more and more college grads ended up working as baristas and living in their parents’ basements.
The longtime argument that a college education would pay off in higher career earnings was no longer consistently valid.
The fault for this crisis resides largely with the colleges. Year after year, no matter the economic conditions, raising tuition always seemed to be the default position. For administrators living in their proverbial ivory towers, cutting costs never seemed to be an option.
Anyone who has ever attended college can tell you that there is plenty of fat that could be slashed without having a negative impact on the education of the students.
College no longer such a good bet: Now, the decisions to consistently raise tuition rates have finally come back to haunt the colleges.
As the economy rebounded from the Great Recession, parents came to realization that their kids could get a job straight out of high school without piling up a college debt north of $100,000. Yes, the jobs would likely not come with great paychecks, but a little hard work, and maybe some technical education, could provide the chance for advancement and better wages. That option suddenly seemed like a better bet than a college degree that may not pay off in the end, especially if that degree came in a liberal arts curriculum.
Many parents simply learned that college is not necessary for everyone.
As a result, higher education finds itself in a largely self-created crisis.
The best guess is that, in a decade or two, many colleges will go out of business, and they will have no one to blame but themselves.
They forgot that, for middle-class families, going to college is largely a business decision and that their outdated business model no longer fulfilled the needs of their customers.
— The York Dispatch
