Honor our veterans, and military
Honoring our military members and veterans doesn’t just happen on Nov. 11. It’s so heartwarming to read and hear about all the towns which have been honoring our veterans the past week.
The past 15 months the American Legion has been celebrating its 100th anniversary, ending on Nov. 11, 2019. The American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th anniversary celebration starts Nov. 10, 2019.
The legion will once again hold a service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Walkway near the Milton Moose. We urge your attendance, joining our members, for this service. Jaydon Cottage, a student from Milton Area High School, will sing the National Anthem. Please support him and our loyal, committed legion members.
The weather is usually quite cold, so please join us at our Post 71 home following this service at 401 N. Front St., Milton, for refreshments to help us celebrate 100 years and all the veterans.
Dixie L. Powell,
American Legion
Auxiliary
Post 71, Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.