Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ought to rethink his position on voting by mail.
“I am just one of those old-fashioned guys that wants to vote in person,” he said at a news conference this month. “And I also just wanted to see with my own two eyes whether it could be pulled off safely. I voted in Marion County, and it was.”
Holcomb should know that one reason voting in the primary went so smoothly is that an unprecedented half a million Hoosiers voted by mail.
And turnout for the November election will no doubt be significantly higher. Presidential elections always draw more voters, and this particular election might be the most consequential in generations.
So, the fact that voting in Marion County might have gone smoothly in June is no indication it will go well in November.
In an interview with The Indianapolis Star, John Zody, the state Democratic Party chair, accused Republicans like Holcomb of playing politics.
“They know when more people vote, Democrats tend to win,” he said.
Zody’s Republican counterpart, Kyle Hupfer, told The Star it was the Democrats who were trying to score political points.
“They want to turn voting into a political issue when it’s actually an issue of state law,” he said.
It might also be an issue of federal law. A group called Indiana Vote by Mail Inc. filed a lawsuit in April claiming Indiana’s current restrictions on absentee voting violate the 14th and 26th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Attorney William Groth noted that most states had already eased their restrictions, and he argued Indiana should follow suit. Groth hopes for a ruling in the case this summer.
Acting now to expand absentee voting would mean election officials wouldn’t have to scramble should the ruling in that case go against the state.
It would also prepare election officials for the possibility that Indiana might be in the midst of a resurgence of coronavirus cases by the time the election comes around. That’s assuming, of course, that we ever get the slowdown we were hoping for with the onset of warmer temperatures in the spring and summer.
State officials should plan for the worst and hope for the best. They should listen to groups like Common Cause, the League of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP and expand vote by mail to anyone who wants it.
That wouldn’t keep folks like the governor from voting in person, but it might mean shorter lines at polling places this fall.
There is really no reason not to make voting more accessible. We all have a right to make our voices heard, and we shouldn’t have to sacrifice our health to do so.
— The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, Ind.
The search for the center
We’ve been feeling some wanderlust lately for a return to normal.
That wishfulness sometimes grows so strong that it becomes an ache in our hearts.
In fact, at times it turns into a longing so deep that we even want to turn off the TV and the cable news and find an escape from the year of the abnormal.
Except that in our pandemic isolation, the TV (not so much cable news, but more so Netflix) has increased in its importance as a needed companion.
This year, after all, we’ve devolved into the imagined shut-ins Jack Brickhouse always used to reference when proclaiming the public service of broadcast baseball.
Yes, when we start hearkening back to Jack and long-ago afternoons spent with good ol’ Channel 9, we clearly are feeling some wanderlust for a return to normal.
We suspect we are not alone.
So many people seem to want to pretend that the threat of COVID-19 is not what it seems. They’re certainly wishing we could return to normal.
We all do. Not just the wishful thinkers ready to plunge into crowds without a mask. All of us do.
Maybe a vaccine will free us. We’re counting on a vaccine to free us.
We’re prepped in our heads to embrace pandemic watch through the end of 2020. But if we don’t reach the other side by 2021, then what?
How much abnormality can we take?
That, apparently, is the measure of today’s generation. Do we have the discipline to await the return to normal?
When it comes down to it, it’s really a matter of strength. Do we have the strength?
Meanwhile, abnormal lies all around us, and it’s not just the pandemic and it’s not just this year.
Somehow, the politics of the far right has become the politics of the right. And the politics of the far left has become the politics of the left.
Won’t anybody make the case for the center?
Won’t anybody show some passion for common sense?
Won’t anybody strive to bring us together?
Somehow, expertise has become a shortcoming. Somehow, repetitive lies have become reality. Somehow, human failings have become intolerable, no matter the age, no matter the scope.
We have to watch every word we say. It’s hard to have a constructive conversation when one slip of the tongue could lead to ruin.
We don’t merely disagree with each other. We don’t productively debate. Instead, we insult. Instead, we assign motives, on no more evidence than our assumptions.
We demonize instead of argue.
We don’t listen. We don’t offer respect. And we don’t concede we could be wrong.
This is not healthy.
This is not normal.
Or at least it shouldn’t be.
It is what is normal today. But it shouldn’t be the normal for tomorrow.
How do we change that?
— (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.