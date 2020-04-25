As the “Stay at Home” directive continues we may be feeling weary and sad, especially if we are separated from friends and family. Let’s take a moment to breathe deep, reflect on our blessings and look for new ways to connect. During difficult circumstances, stories of courage and caring are one way to remember what is bright and positive in the world. The Susquehanna River Valley truly embodies the spirit and beauty of community as shown in stories from generous businesses and organizations right here in our own backyard.
One such story involves Bucknell University engineering students who are joining the efforts to provide desperately needed personal protection equipment for local hospitals including Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital. Equipment being developed includes face shields, intubation tents and 3D-printed reusable masks which are designed to hold an N95 filter cartridge.
Throughout the Susquehanna River Valley, people are also generously providing meals for those in need. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, in partnership with Weis Markets, Bimbo Bakeries and community supporters, is providing meals to area children in an ongoing food program. Some area restaurants have expanded their take-out to give free meals to elderly residents. Ponduce Farms in Northumberland County provided no-cost, special Easter dinners to seniors who were home alone without family or meals. Also, Masser’s Restaurant and Wayside Inn hosted takeout pig roast and chicken BBQ events. Proceeds from both events were given to their employees to help them through this difficult time.
Not only are people reaching out to help their neighbors they are also helping pets in need. Pam Rosado from Country Vale Alpacas, recently became a foster mom to a pregnant Chesapeake Bay retriever mix who has now given birth to eight puppies. T&D’s Cats of the World Wild Animal Refuge recently rescued five more tigers. Although fundraising activities and school field trips have had to be cancelled leading to a significant loss in funding, generous donations of materials and funds have helped T&D’s to reconfigure their tiger area, add new fencing and create new dens. Two of four new dens are complete and the other two will be complete in the next few weeks. These heartwarming stories illustrate that despite desperate times love and care are beacons of hope and a promise of better days to come. You can read more about these and other touching stories on the homepage of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB) website, VistCentralPA.org.
While on the website we also invite you to check out the Susquehanna River Valley Dining Page. Although we cannot gather at local eateries to enjoy food and fellowship, we can still support many of these local businesses by ordering fresh meals and drinks (including beer, wine and cocktails) for pickup or delivery. Many breweries and wineries are also offering online and phone sales with curbside pick-up, delivery or shipping. You can find an updated list of open restaurants, wineries and breweries on our website. Follow the links from our website to local business’ social media sites to find daily specials.
And take a look at the Susquehanna River Valley online Calendar of Events. During this time of physical distancing, the SRVVB encourages you to stay connected to your favorite attractions. Although temporarily closed, many are staying connected through social media offering fun activities that will give you a taste of the exciting places you can visit this spring and summer when staying at home is no longer a necessity. You can find a treasure trove of links to videos, online art activities, nature fun, virtual outdoor adventures, classes, tours and more family-friendly fun. The long days at home may seem unending but you will surely find ideas to add enjoyment to your days from the Events tab at VisitCentralPA.org.
We also recommend taking some time to explore new avenues of fun and adventure. Are you usually a roller coaster amusement park fanatic? Why not get out into a state park and try hiking or biking? Do you love attending performances at the SRV’s many performance arts venues or visiting one of the many art galleries? Why not watch Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s Virtual Theatre School of free on-line video classes? Try an on-line art workshop at the 1870’s Studio or visit a virtual art gallery. From Japanese Netsuke to renaissance paintings to contemporary photography, the Samek Art Museum has nearly 6,000 works of art in their online collection or submit your own work of art to be included on their Community Art Wall. You can also find a list of museums offering virtual tours on the Milton Art Bank’s website. Are you typically a movie buff? Check out an audio book version of a favorite movie from your local library or visit the Campus Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room and watch a new and exciting independent movie. No matter what you like or what you may decide to try, you can find so many options on the events page of the Susquehanna River Valley’s website!
Another way to stay connected is to plan some day trips or weekend getaways in the Susquehanna River Valley for when the “stay at home” mandate has lifted. You can find great ideas for trips throughout our beautiful River Valley from the “Plan Your Trip” tab on our home page. Plan your perfect day out in the Susquehanna River Valley with some great ideas for themed day trips that the whole family will be sure to enjoy.
Suggested trip ideas include, “A Treasure at Every Turn”, “Cats, Caves and Carousels,” “Crossroads of History,” “Lizards & Little League,” “Exotic Cats in Central PA” and “Handmade and Homegrown.” Or plan a Girlfriend Getaway or Guys Night(s) Out. Connect with Susquehanna Valley Limousine (SVL) and plan a tour of the Susquehanna Heartland Wine Trail or the River Rat Brew Trail. With so many wineries and breweries a tour with SVL is a great way to see the Susquehanna River Valley.
If you start dreaming and planning now, before you know it, you’ll be able to get out and enjoy the many treasures of the Susquehanna River Valley in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.