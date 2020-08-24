He has done it again. Donald J. Trump has declared in several interviews that the only way he would lose the 2020 election is if it were rigged. Once again Trump has poisoned the well, in advance of our nation’s grandest display of democracy in action: A national election. In 2016 he declared pretty much the same thing even before votes were tallied proving him the winner. Since then he has repeatedly claimed if not for voter fraud he would have won the popular election by millions of votes. He lost the popular vote by more than 2.8 million.
Since early this year Trump has made multiple attacks on voting by mail. He even claimed at one point that if voting by mail was allowed, no Republican would ever win an election again. He refers to his messaging as creative hyperbole ... to the rest of us it’s just plain lying. On top of his lies regarding mail in votes, and the elective process in general, Trump is lying when he says that mail-in voting is new since he took office. In fact, according to a report in the “Intelligenser” online, 45 states have allowed mail in voting for quite some time now. Guess what – little if any fraud has ever been connected with voting by mail in these states.
Unfortunately for people who are more interested in the truth than in one man’s retention of ever increasing power, the damage has already been done. If you are a true Trump fan and believe his version of mail-in voting, and he loses in November, you are likely to be outraged that your man has been victimized again. Some of you may even get violent about it, falsely believing that there will be terrible socialists in power robbing you of your rights. Those people who support the Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be equally incensed if Trump wins in November. They will believe all of this president’s manipulations of the Postal Service and appointment of one of his unqualified friends as postmaster general prove Trump rigged the election.
In other words after 232 years of voting with confidence in these United States, Donald Trump has managed to instill suspicion and distrust into the process most basic to our form of democratic government. Almost no one will go to the polls or mail their ballot without wondering just a little if their vote will be counted. While Republicans jabber about the Democrats being socialists, they are supporting a man who has taken real steps to become a dictator (or maybe monarch who rules with his family). This is just one more reason that Americans of all political stripes need to wake up and investigate all their sources for information on the upcoming election and candidates.
And another thing: In June 2019 a Senate Intelligence Committee made up of Republicans and Democrats made criminal referrals to the U.S. attorney’s office on Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Sam Clovis, Erik Prince and others. Long story short, this bipartisan committee suggested these men may have lied to the committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. They even suggested there was cooperation between Trump allies and the Russian influencers in an effort to sway voters in the United States. In other words, this committee suggested that they believe what the Mueller investigation stopped short of doing — finding collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia — did in fact occur.
People who read this and other such reports in newspapers like the New York Times and Washington Post will claim those publications are written by “Never Trumpers,” like that was a bad thing. Excuse me, but wouldn’t most Americans consider themselves Never Hitlers, or Never Stalins or Never Putins? The fact there are honest souls who have never supported Donald Trump for or as President just means they have countless reasons to find fault with him. Here are some of mine, and some you might consider:
Under Andrew Wheeler, a former lobbyist for the coal industry and Trump appointee, the Environmental Protection Agency has systematically loosened or destroyed regulations for clean air and water. Trump’s administration is steadily working toward approving oil and gas exploration and drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump is destroying our environment.
The Trump Tax Cut. The effect permanently cut taxes for business to 21 percent, and temporarily cut personal income taxes — which expire in 2025. By then and before considering the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the National Debt could be over $2 Trillion and up to $3 Trillion. Who is going to pay for that? How can we finance future pandemics and anti-terrorism campaigns with so heavy a debt load?
The “big, beautiful wall” at our southern border. First of all it is nowhere near complete, not even half finished. Of newly constructed fencing as opposed to repairing or replacing the existing fencing, only 192 miles of Trump’s wall have been so far constructed, although he promised 500 miles by early 2021. To accomplish that crews will need to build 30 miles per month or a mile a day. That is double the pace of construction through February of 2020. By the way, the cost has been about $30 million per mile, none of it coming from Mexico. Trump has diverted funds from defense to the wall ... illegally some would argue.
Trump’s war and destruction of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or “Obamacare.” Many claim the ACA was flawed. My complaint is the total lack of a reasonable replacement plan. Even as the United States has surpassed 5.4 million cases of COVID this President continues to hack away at the ACA and many Americans only chance for coverage of pre-existing conditions.
Oh, and Trump’s response to COVID. The virus will “weaken in the warmer weather.” “One day like a miracle — it will disappear.” If the shutdown continues, deaths by suicide “would be in far greater numbers than the numbers we’re talking about” for COVID. The Pandemic is “fading away. It’s going to fade away.” Everything in quotes are Trump’s exact words.
He lies, he cheats, he insults with adolescent verbiage, he’s ineffective, he’s a misogynist, he’s power hungry, he’s the biggest liar ever in the White House ... but hopefully as of Nov. 4, Trump will be evicted by the majority of American voters. He will have until Jan. 20, to leave or be escorted out by Federal Marshalls, or the United States Marines. I would pay to see that.
