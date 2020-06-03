We lost a great man
There was a time that I was a huge basketball fan and avidly followed both my college and pro teams. I became a Washington Bullets fan as I liked many of the players and especially Wes Unseld.
Always a quiet leader and unselfish on and off the court, he was married for 50 years and mirrored that loyalty by playing for the same team his whole career. He and his wife created a daycare that eventually evolved into an accredited school.
On the court he was one of the all-time great rebounders and was famous for quickly making long passes to start fast breaks. He would meet with the owner of the Bullets every year and review his performance and they would settle on his next year’s contract.
Shortly after his career ended he was honored by a sports publication by being named their man of the year for his community service. I sent him a letter of congratulations and never asked for anything in return.
About a week later a packaged arrived in the mail and the return address was the Cap Center. To my amazement Wes had sent me an autographed jersey which is framed and still hangs in my office.
Recently Wes passed away and world lost not only a great basketball player but more so, a wonderful and caring human being.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
We need healing
I am heartbroken by the police killing of our citizens. These murders kill the soul of our nation. All of us who love our country – including police officers – must stand up and say “no more.” I am proud of the candlelight vigils that we in this area have organized. I believe that we should find creative ways to protest these murders.
I am also heartbroken by the violence that is happening in the name of protest. My heart goes out to those who have lost property, businesses and livelihoods during this precarious time of the pandemic. We are going through a very divisive time in our country. I believe the anger of the demonstrators is completely justified but the burning is not. We need healing not more destruction.
There are mixed reports on who is starting the destruction: neo-nazis fomenting race wars, provocateurs trying to change the focus from “police killing” to “thugs revolting”, angry people who are enraged and ready to explode? It is probably a mixture of these and more.
We must speak to those who burn their own neighborhoods. Stop the destruction! Do not give cover to the alt-right and provocateurs! Do not let others profit from the divisiveness. Do not undo the hard work of activists across the nation who work tirelessly to fight racism and poverty, change policies and stop injustices. Join us! We need your energy. One long-time Atlanta activist said “ Go home... then plot, plan, organize and mobilize.”
Penn Garvin,
Mifflinburg
Protecting others
Jesus’ parable of final judgment (Matthew 25:31-46) talks of separating people “as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.” Why are the “sheep” blessed with their heavenly inheritance and the “goats” are not? Because they cared for “the least of these” — the hungry, thirsty, strangers, poorly clothed, sick and imprisoned. Caring for these is the same as caring for the heavenly king.
Are we taking the opportunity to care for “the least of these” in our communities today? Are we always wearing a mask to protect others from COVID-19? We know that wearing a mask protects others, more than the wearer. It protects our neighbors, fellow shoppers and store personnel who may be at a heightened risk of complications from COVID-19. Out of love and compassion for the least of these, we simply need to protect them.
Masks have become part of what identifies us to each other.. When we see someone wearing (or not wearing) a mask, we think we know something about them. But, they only mean something if we consent to give them a meaning. For all we know that person wearing a mask has a 5-year old at home undergoing cancer treatments.
Let’s not make masks a mark of our identity. Let your mask simply be a measure of your Christian or humanitarian love for neighbors. Although we may find masks irritating, they can really protect people with underlying health conditions. This is an opportunity to do good for one of “the least of these.”
Douglas Orbaker,
Mifflinburg
