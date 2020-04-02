Wow! All I can say is “Wow!”
Before his signature had even dried on the massive $2.2 trillion stimulus legislation on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he will ignore the oversight provision included in the bill.
The stimulus package includes a $500 billion “slush fund” that the Secretary of the Treasury can dole out to major corporations, Wall Street institutions, and other major industries.
The “Take Care” clause in the law provides for a “special inspector general” who is supposed to notify Congress “without delay” if government agencies refuse to provide information needed for Congress to conduct proper oversight of the grants or loans the administration will be doling out.
Just as he did during the impeachment process, the president is thumbing his nose at Congress as a co-equal branch of government and following his mantra that “I can do whatever I want as president.” It appears that $500 billion of taxpayer money can be handed out to whomever Trump and Mnuchin want to reward with no limitations and no oversight.
The stimulus package also prohibits loans or investments from Treasury programs to be used to benefit businesses controlled by the president, the vice president, the heads of executive departments and members of Congress, and extends to the children, spouses and in-laws of any of these government officials. Trump has not indicated if he will ignore this provision as well, but I won’t be surprised when he does.
Since the Republicans in Congress show no inclination to reign in this unscrupulous authoritarian behavior, it will be up to the taxpayers to do so on Nov. 3.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia
