Whether it’s criticism of President Donald Trump, Gov. Tom Wolf, or local superintendents working tirelessly to establish an in-person education element as students return to school, everyone seems to know better than the leaders — national to local — who actually have to make these challenging decisions.
A mere six months into this, it seems everyone’s an expert.
Let’s not forget, this is a novel coronavirus, meaning it’s new to scientists, doctors and yes, even the armchair quarterbacks barking out orders from the comfy confines of their lounge chair.
Only history will know who was right, who was wrong, and who was doing the best with the information they had at the time. As we head closer to 200,000 Americans killed by COVID-19, we still can’t agree on whether or not it’s prudent to wear a mask, but some seem better equipped to make life and death decisions than our president or governor.
Perhaps they are.
Too bad none of them ever stepped forward to put their names on a ballot. The union, and commonwealth, would certainly have benefitted from their knowledge on the matter.
Doctors can’t even convince the populace of the danger of this virus, but Americans everywhere know better. They know better than leaders, and scientists who bring facts to the table, data and even stories of those who have suffered, and died, with this virus.
Locally, we should credit superintendents who have been placed in the challenging position of determining the best way with which to bring their students back to campuses. Not that there was any other choice — some in government made that abundantly clear. These men and women walked a delicate line between safety of students and staff and appeasement of the masses, some of whom wanted nothing more than everyone back in the buildings and others who wanted nothing but security due to the health of a family member that may surely suffer or die with the virus.
Little guidance over the summer from state or federal officials made the task of local school officials unenviable. When guidance from Harrisburg did come, it came just days before many planned to open their doors, and long after tedious plans had already been crafted and approved. Meanwhile, the Department of Education in Washington has only offered one point of advice when it comes to opening schools for millions of children across the nation — open, with students in classes.
There’s plenty to criticize local, state and federal officials for when it comes to the response to COVID-19. Some is warranted, some is ridiculous and some is certainly yet to come.
That’s the benefit of history. We can always look back and learn from the mistakes of others.
