Tom Downs
Our high school class was going on a field trip and I needed something for lunch. I decided to get a hoagie at the Mifflinburg Sub Shop and little did I know that visit would start a friendship that lasted several decades.
Beyond making my all-time favorite hoagie Tom and Betty Downs were entertainment at its best. Anything that was going on in their household was freely discussed in the shop and the patrons were allowed to voice opinions and take sides. Many times you would see their daughters filling in behind the counter and a special memory was one day I stopped with Ann Marie there and daughter Erica fussing that she wanted her toys from the car. I suggested to Erica that till her mom could get her things she could help her mom by sweeping the floors and cleaning up.
I nearly fell off the stool laughing when she looked at Ann Marie and said “Mom I don’t want this man to ever come in here again!”
Caricatures of the kids by now-Mayor David Cooney hung on the wall not far from the menu board that included a “Marty muffin.”
Recently Tom passed away and our community lost not only a proud Vietnam veteran but a wonderful human being. I always found it odd that his last name was Downs as I don’t think that word was ever in Tom’s vocabulary. The man was upbeat and if he ever complained I never heard it. I made it into the shop on the last day it was open and the photo of Tom with Ann Marie and Marty is a treasured keepsake.
They did the punch card thing where if you purchased a certain number of hoagies you eventually got a free one. My last card is still in the desk drawer where I am typing this letter. In closing Tom I say thank you for being a dear friend and a hoagie smell that will never leave my memory. Also being a great husband, father, grandfather along with being so involved with the Mifflinburg community and your service to this country.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
———
Solutions are there
Our country has a gun violence problem and we can either refuse to acknowledge it or create solutions that keep our families safe while protecting our freedoms. According to Merriam-Webster, “neglect implies giving insufficient attention to something that merits one’s attention.” My experience as an engineer has taught me to make data-based decisions, so let’s consider the data. In the US, 100 people die from gun violence every day and our gun homicide rate is 25 times that of other high-income countries according to a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Medicine. We see the evidence in daily news headlines and cannot continue to be negligent.
As reported by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, required background checks have blocked over 3.5 million illegal gun sales in the past 20 years and similar legislation aimed at reducing gun violence has been proposed. However, in response, some municipalities have passed second amendment sanctuary resolutions. Such resolutions are dangerous, spread misinformation about the constitutionality of laws and undermine the legislative process.
Both advocates and opponents of these resolutions want to protect their neighbors and also the rights of law-abiding gun owners. We should work together and not imply that it’s acceptable to pick and choose what laws to obey. Instead of passing dangerous resolutions, let’s focus on seeking solutions that protect liberty and keep our families safe in Pennsylvania. I urge our county commissioners and local elected officials to vote against these resolutions.
Rebecca Thomas,
Lewisburg
