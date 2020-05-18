Change the name of RVs and solve the problem
Something occurred to me that could have a positive impact on the entire RV campground industry and could open it up to again, very quickly, during the coronavirus.
Sometime the simplest idea, if implemented by everyone involved, can solve the most difficult problems. The problem is obvious, RV campgrounds are grouped in with other businesses where people congregate in large numbers and, therefore, they should be shuttered because of the desire to keep people safe in their homes,
Of course, for anyone who owns an RV or knows anything about RV campgrounds, this is a false premise, RVers who stay at a campground are less likely to come in contact (at least six feet at least) with other campers if they don’t want to. With the pandemic, any RVer would easily understand that they should not go within six feet of other campers – and being outdoors even lessens the chances of passing on the virus anyway.
Yes, most campgrounds have places that are common areas. A pool is certainly the one that are quickly thought of. However, if properly chlorinated, pools are unlikely to transmit the virus unless swimmers contact others within a few feet. That can easily be avoided. This concept also goes for drinking fountains (think bottled water instead) and waterparks (rapidly moving water). There are common areas that must be protected such as the campground office. Cabins, yurts, park models, and glamping structures must be sanitized regularly (like hotel rooms).
Initially, when the COVID-19 started, RV campground and most hotels were considered “essential businesses”. Housing was needed for travelers and especially need for medical personal working in medical facilities away from their home. Then, I believe because of the fear of any contact, campgrounds became just another place where people mingle. Over the past few weeks, some states have eased restrictions and some campgrounds are opening.
Statistically, one out of every 35 people in the US owns an RV and considered that there are 3.1 people in the average family, that figure becomes even more impactful. It is clear that people who own RVs are frustrated and an industry is being punished for the misunderstanding about their operations.
Here is a quite simple solution, change the name of RVs from Recreational Vehicles to residential vehicles and you change the perception of what they are and what they do. Remember RVs used to be called motor homes. We don’t recreate in an RV; we use it a temporary home to take us to a places where we do recreate. People can hunker down in an RV, just as well as in their own home.
Then, with caution by RV owners, and care by owners of RV parks to keep parks free of the virus, campgrounds can, once again, open for business.
Art Lieberman,
President of MCPS for Campgrounds,
New Berlin
———
Safety is paramount
Donald Trump is pushing to open the country.
Who will he blame when the second round of virus hits the country again? He should follow what Italy is doing and listen to his advisors.
Leroy Mitch,
Watsontown
———
Letter policy
The Standard Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.