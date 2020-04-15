At a time when county officials are trying to keep nervous residents as informed as possible about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it seems ludicrous that a 65-year-old state law allows 10 local health departments access to highly detailed infectious disease information, while officials in the remaining counties are given only the basics.
The governor and the Legislature need to address this inequity immediately so that all counties are given the same specific information regarding COVID-19 cases in their communities.
The state Health Department says the Disease Prevention and Control Act of 1955 prevents it from releasing infectious disease data to any entity other than local health departments. That means the 10 local health departments in the state — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties; and Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and York — can access and share as they see fit data from the state version of the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
Officials in the rest of the state receive only what the state Health Department releases, and that is much more limited.
Emergency services officials in the neighboring counties of Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland are angry and frustrated that they often hear about cases from the news media rather than the state Health Department. They say that leaves their county officials, emergency services personnel and first responders in the dark as to where there may be new COVID-19 outbreaks.
It’s an unacceptable situation in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that the information residents receive varies depending on where they live.
The state Health Department’s daily updates include statewide positive and negative tests and deaths, the percentage of cases and hospitalizations in seven different age brackets, and the number of cases and deaths in each of the state’s 67 counties.
In contrast, Allegheny County’s daily updates include the number of positive cases in every municipality, as well as gender breakdown. The county also is able to flag addresses for a 30-day rolling period if an occupant has tested positive for COVID-19, something that can be passed along to first responders who may be called to the location.
Philadelphia lists outbreak breakdowns by ZIP code; Chester County offers charts and graphs on its website with details on every community.
County officials statewide deserve to have access to the same information as those 10 local health departments. Unfortunately, the Office of Open Records has upheld the state law on previous requests for information on things such as lead testing, Legionnaires’ disease and E.coli. The courts have likewise upheld the confidentiality clause, citing a 1991 state Supreme Court decision.
A law that allows information access to some counties and cities while denying the same information to others is deeply flawed. Given the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inevitable loss of life in the weeks ahead, emergency officials in every county should have access to Health Department data regarding their communities and make that available to residents.
The law should be reviewed and amended immediately, or emergency provisions added to allow an equitable release of information statewide.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A vaccine for the coronavirus is on the way, and doctors will need our help to make sure it works
The good news is, a COVID-19 vaccine is on the way. The bad news is, it might not get here for another year. And the doctors will need our help to make sure it works.
Our community got a badly needed dose of good news this week from UPMC when it announced it had developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that seems to work in mice. But what works in mice doesn’t always work in humans. And it can take months of test trials in humans before medical professionals know how much of a dose to administer that doesn’t cause side effects worse than the disease.
In a Coronavirus Q & A on Facebook Live, Penn State Clinical Professor Suresh Kuchipudi said such clinical trials for potential vaccines against COVID-19 are underway throughout the world, not just in Pennsylvania. But what’s unique about the UPMC vaccine is it can be applied with a simple patch on the finger ,and doesn’t need refrigeration, as most vaccines require. That’s important because it could be easily transported around the world to stop the virus’s spread.
UPMC researchers have been working on a vaccine since late January. They found mice developed antibodies against COVID-19 about two weeks after receiving the vaccine. Their work was based on previous studies into the other two coronaviruses – SARS and MERS.
Despite this breakthrough, and other promising discoveries around the world, it could take more than a year before it can be mass produced to treat COVID-19. And that means it will have no impact on today’s ongoing spread of coronavirus infections and the mounting death toll, expected to exceed 100,000 in the United States alone.
As much as we’d like to rush a solution to the coronavirus pandemic, Professor Kuchipudi is right. Some things just can’t be rushed. A drug that works in a mouse might kill a child. And the same dose of a drug that cures malaria might be a deadly overdose against the coronavirus.
That’s why clinical trials are mandatory to test promising treatments, and short cutting them can bring serious risks. Clinical trials must be conducted on people of diverse ages, sexes, races and locales to determine what cures the goose won’t kill the gander. We need to let the scientists do their good work and give them the time they need to do it.
But we can help. Many will be called to cooperate with medical professionals as they conduct clinical trials over the next few months. One PennLive reader said she already had been contacted to participate in one. The hope is, she and thousands of others will be able to cooperate to make sure the vaccines being developed are truly safe to be mass produced and distributed around the world.
The other way we can help is to make sure once there is a vaccine, we take it. Too many boast about never getting a flu shot, despite the fact influenza is also deadly and preventable.
Even if the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t come in time to save the hundreds of thousands of people predicted to become its victims in the next few weeks, it still will provide hope for the future.
When COVID-19 comes back around in the fall, we’ll be better prepared to send it packing.
— Harrisburg Patriot News/Pennlive.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.