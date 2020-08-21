In the Spring of 1790, Samuel Maclay, Timothy Matlack, and John Adlum were commissioned by the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania to examine the headwaters of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. They were charged with the responsibility of discovering a possible route to connect the West Branch of the Susquehanna to the Allegheny River drainage area in the western part of Pennsylvania. Exploring the rivers and streams of the new purchase of Indian land in the Northwestern section of Pennsylvania, they were to chart and obtain important information about whether this waterway path could be used as a reasonable water transport westward into the Ohio Country. This survey crew would take months and covered about one-third of Pennsylvania’s area, northwest to the borders of New York and Ohio.
This almost six-months-long journey in 1790 would become well known through the journals kept by Samuel Maclay. Almost 100 years later in 1887, The Journal of Samuel Maclay was published with ample historical annotations by historian John F. Meginness. It would provide us a very fascinating diary of one man’s account of his 1790 surveying expedition across the watershed of Northwest Pennsylvania and provide us with a richly detailed record of his travels in the “New Purchase,” that would eventually end along the Juniata River in the Kishacoquillas Valley of Central Pa. That journal also preserves and records both the physical landscape and the cultural environment of that part of Pennsylvania between the American Revolution and the turn of the century, as seen through the eyes of an observant surveyor. Maclay’s day-to-day details of dining and travel, as well as Maclay’s personal interjections, help establish the greater historical and cultural context of this pivotal era in Pennsylvania’s expansion and here is their story.
The vastness of the Pennsylvania frontier in 1790 made this journey one of interest to many people. If only a way could be found to connect the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to the Allegheny River, then it would be possible to go from Philadelphia to the Ohio River and westward by virtually an all water route. Can you imagine the implications? Lewis and Clark could have started their incredible journey from Harrisburg, Pa. instead of St. Louis, Mo.
But this story really starts here in Central Pennsylvania. The members of this three-man team of discovery were an interesting lot. First there was Samuel Maclay, the author and team leader; a very popular man, politician, good scholar, and writer from the Buffalo Valley, Pa.; what was then part of Northumberland County, now Union County. A surveyor by trade, Samuel Maclay was born in 1741 in Franklin County, Pa. and was lieutenant colonel of a battalion, and a delegate to the convention in Lancaster on July 4, 1776, which organized the state militia for Pennsylvania. Samuel Maclay worked with his older brother William in 1767-68, together they did one of the original surveys of Buffalo Valley. Samuel Maclay later rose to become a United States senator. He died in the Fall of 1811, was buried on the family farm in Buffalo Township near Dreisbach Church, Union County; a brick wall enclosing the family graveyard.
Timothy Matlock, born in 1736, was a Quaker by birth. He was the second member of the team and called Philadelphia his home. He was a brewer and beer bottler who emerged as a popular and powerful leader in the American Revolutionary War. As secretary of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania during the war years, Matlack was a delegate to the Second Continental Congress in 1780 and became one of Pennsylvania’s most provocative and influential political figures. In 1780 he was very influential in helping Pennsylvania’s new government pass an Act for the Gradual Abolition of Slavery, the first law of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. Several of his most famous duties, however, had no connection to this expedition. Matlack was the prosecutor in the treason case against Benedict Arnold in 1779. Matlock was also known for his excellent penmanship and as a result, was chosen to pen the original Declaration of Independence on vellum.
John Adlum was the third member of this eclectic team. A surveyor by trade, he was born in 1759, in York, where his father was the sheriff and coroner. Adlum was 15 years old when the American Revolutionary War broke out, but he nonetheless organized a company of fellow teenagers from York County to help prosecute the war. Most of these fought with the Pennsylvania Blues, a volunteer state militia group. But Adlum led the rest to Philadelphia and volunteered to join the emerging American national army led by George Washington.
After the war, Adlum moved to Northumberland County, where his father now lived and had a tanning business. John disliked the work, however, and began studying mathematics. He apprenticed as a surveyor, and in 1784 established a surveying practice. He won a commission in 1789 to survey the Indian lands of Western Pennsylvania at Presque Isle, Fort Le Boeuf, etc. and was somewhat familiar with Western Pennsylvania. Adlum was so well-regarded, and westward expansion was proceeding so swiftly, that he made a much-valued member of this team and would eventually make a small fortune the rest of his life as a surveyor. He was also a commissioner at many Indian treaty signings.
Interspersed throughout this expedition, you are confronted with the likes of many interesting people. Cornplanter, a famous Seneca chief, and Gershom Hicks, the controversial spy and Indian fighter of Col. Bouquet era, are but two additional characters every expedition needs. Each individually living different ways of life but coming together to make this adventure work. Each of Maclay’s men also brought a unique talent or trade to contribute in their own way, and under Samuel Maclay, they were all molded into his team!
But little could they imagine what might lie ahead? Days and nights of heavy rain, wind then fog! Living with a constant haze of mosquitoes and gnats, and of course the inevitable constant pain that comes with a trip of this kind. And the food was always great! Baking bread on heated river stones from the fire; browned baked beaver thighs in river greens over an open fire; steamed fish, sometimes rare and sometimes overcooked, and fried elk steaks over an open fire were delicacies when the hunters in the group could find and shoot them! Continuing upriver, the team hoped to camp on the Great Island near Lock Haven for a day or two with the friendly Indians who lived there and regroup. Surprise! They found the Indians gone from the island, as the Great Island had been bought by the Dunn family for the grand sum of “a barrel of whiskey, a rifle and a hatchet!”
With their orders in hand, however, the group began their journey. Through the wind and rain, they pushed on; probing every nook and cranny that flowed with water. A young America needed a manageable route into its midlands and “by golly,” if it was to be found, these men would find it! This story of their courage, perseverance, and rugged individualism; qualities that would make this early nation great. These men knew they had a job to do and they did it. We read of their trek of over 225 years ago today, and we wonder, could we do the same?
But now the weather has finally cleared, their canoes are full of supplies and the moon is coming over the ridge. It’s a good night for travel. The silence of the evening is deafening and broken only by the paddles slicing through the water. A loon calls out to our left. So, come along, there’s room in one of the canoes, and see what the interior of Northcentral Pennsylvania looked like 225 years as Spring has come once again to the Susquehanna. We’re on our way!
For those who would like to read more about this incredible journey, read The Journal of Samuel Maclay, published in 1887.
