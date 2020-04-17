Trump knew and ignored
The U.S. had a presence in China for many years. We have an embassy in Bejing and four consulates throughout China. The State Department website says the U.S. started plans to build a new consulate in Wuhan, China, scheduled to open in 2020.
The process to do such a project requires extensive engineering planning and evaluation of the local city of Wuhan. There are also extensive security requirements and evaluations.
It is inconceivable that the Department of State, the CIA or NSC did not know of the COVID-19 situation in Wuhan.
Blaming the World Health Organization is a red herring. The Trump Administration knew and ignored.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
Letters to the editor are welcome. Email newsroom@standard-journal.com. Letters may be edited, and submissions must include names, address and a phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.