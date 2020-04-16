Anne Gelnett, was born Anna Mary Weaver on Aug. 17, 1926, in York, to Jacob Weaver and Catherine Neuman Weaver. She was an extremely friendly woman of vast interests and talents who always had a story to share. She loved playing her baby grand piano, was expert at sewing, and she engaged in and taught a variety of art mediums such as painting and brass rubbings.
Education was of major importance to her. She graduated in 1944 from William Penn High School in York as a science major and went on to attend Temple focusing on science and physical education. At Temple, she earned accolades for her bowling abilities. Throughout her college days she spent her summers as a camp counselor in Naples, Maine and the Poconos. She graduated from Temple in 1948, and in 1949 earned a master’s degree in education there. In her later years, she attended numerous seniors classes at Bucknell and Susquehanna, as well as several Elderhostel excursions which combined her love of learning with the joy of traveling.
Philadelphia is where she met her beloved husband, Dr. Arthur J. Gelnett, who sadly predeceased her in 1976. In 1950, Anne and Art Gelnett moved to Milton where they raised their four sons. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Stephen and Barbara Gelnett of Chesapeake Va., R. Scott and Peggy Gelnett of Northumberland, Thomas and Mary Anne Gelnett of Ocean View, Del. and Timothy and Cathy Gelnett of St. Louis, Mo.
She was a dedicated fan at her sons’ sporting events and loved summer vacations at the beach in New Jersey with her boys. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Anne has always been generous to her family, helping them in many ways. Her love of family and having an active outdoor life, meant happy times spent at the family cabin in Weikert, Pa. In 2009, she blessed her family by designing, rebuilding, and expanding the cabin, making it a wonderful place for her future generations to enjoy and gather.
Anne was an experienced traveler who stood on the Great Wall of China, rode camels in Egypt, saw the stone heads of Easter Island, viewed the Iditarod dog sled races in Alaska, helped build floats for the Rose Bowl parade, and at age 78 stood on the ice at the North Pole! She had winter caps made to celebrate being at “0 Degrees Longitude.” This list of locations barely touches all that she has seen and done. Her home was filled with articles gathered from around the globe, and a multitude of various objects due to her well-earned reputation of “not being able to resist a good bargain.”
Known for her volunteer spirit, and frequent contributions to local fundraising events, Anne Gelnett spent countless hours doing for others. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton, was active in the Evangelical Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, spending some of her time as that organization’s president. She was involved in the “Investments Now Club” for 25 years and served Meals on Wheels for over 24 years. An avid supporter of local libraries, reading has been a life-long love for Anne. She even created her own little lending library positioned on the driveway at her home. She has truly lived life to the full and has left a wonderful legacy to all of her family and friends who now mourn her passing.
Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
