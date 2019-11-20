November is a month we as a nation honor our veterans.
One such veteran has been thrust into the spotlight for little more than doing his job.
William Taylor is more than acting ambassador to Ukraine, though.
Taylor graduated in the top 1 percent of the Class of 1969 at West Point — the United States Military Academy, which is annually ranked among the top public universities in the nation. He then found himself on the ground in Vietnam, a platoon leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
He arrived during a controversial time in an already controversial war. In late July 1970, Alpha Company, 2/506, was overrun by North Vietnamese troops in a valley a few hundred meters from Firebase Ripcord in the A Shau Valley, located in the dense jungles of South Vietnam, not far from the DMZ.
Troops with Alpha Company sustained heavy casualties and survived, partly due to the call of a company commander to deliver bombs from screeching F4 Phantoms — bombs that were practically on top of the troops they were intended to save. It’s known to military personnel as “Danger Close.” Troopers hugged the jungle floor for protection and were sent airborne with the concussion from the bombs. The fear they described — both from the attacking force and attempts at saving them from above —was palpable.
Those that survived stayed awake that night. They watched and waited as illumination from American artillery batteries lit up the night as they fully expected the NVA to return to finish off the remainder of the company. The next morning, though, troopers from Delta Company, armed only with their rifles to expedite the mission, arrived and retrieved what was left of Alpha Company.
Taylor was assigned to take over one of that company’s platoons just days later. He went on to earn a Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman Badge, and served 18 months in country in a time officers typically only served six month in the field and six months out.
The A Shau was notorious. I Corps as a whole was easily the most dangerous area of South Vietnam for American troopers. Ask any combat veteran.
For the better part of two years, I spent time talking to the men of the 101st Airborne Division who survived Ripcord, the longest battle of the 10-year war, and least publicized. See, the 101st sustained heavy casualties in May 1969 at Hamburger Hill, so actions at Ripcord were conducted under a media blackout.
Despite the fact that the brother of action star Chuck Norris (Alpha Company) and a college football All-American, Bob Kalsu, were killed at Ripcord, few have heard of the battle. Lt. Col. Andre Lucas, who oversaw operations at Ripcord, was killed during the evacuation of the firebase not long after the men of Alpha Company were rescued.
My own father, Bruce, was with Alpha Company a little more than a week earlier when he and his lieutenant, James Noll — a career military man who subsequently served in Iraq before retiring — were riddled with shrapnel during an ambush near the firebase. Noll’s replacement, Lt. William Anthony Pahissa, was killed in the late July firefight. Chances are my father, having the good fortune of being shot days earlier, would have been killed in the July 22-23 ambush.
All of this is to say nothing of what Taylor is currently involved in at the Capitol. What I do know is those who served with Taylor, including a few survivors of Ripcord, praised him. He came into the 101st Airborne Division at an extremely tough time.
Having spoken with hundreds of those who survived Ripcord, as well as families of those who lost their loved ones at Ripcord, it’s my job to remind Americans who live under a fragile blanket of freedom what those in uniform see and live with the rest of their days to secure our freedoms.
While the general public knows little about Ripcord and the men who fought there — and throughout I Corps and Vietnam as a whole — it doesn’t erase the history.
As long as I’m able, I’ll continue to remind people what these men did, and who they are. They never sought the spotlight. Most were called upon through the draft, never thinking that out of high school they’d end up in uniform, in a jungle and under constant fire. They never clamored for medals or recognition. They knew nothing of what they were to see and experience.
They served their country, and still bear the scars of that service.
