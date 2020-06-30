One thousand, one hundred blacks are viciously and violently murdered every day in this country. One hundred in the cities, 550 in the womb, every day.
Why does no one care about these black lives? The left is committing genocide on an entire race, and blaming the white right, and cops.
When Biden picks Kamala, the potential exists for the left to double those numbers. Nobody has destroyed more black families, and black lives, than those two.
David Redcay,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.