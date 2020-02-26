Pennsylvania is great.
After living nowhere longer than four years for my first 21 years on this planet, Central Pa. has been my home the last 20-plus years. It is my home.
Having lived in various states over the years brings with it some perspective.
There are things we in the commonwealth do rather well. Others... not so much.
There’s no argument we have more government than most any other state. Pennsylvanians are very provincial. The idea of three guys in a shed making decisions is more appealing than a board of seven or nine several more miles away making decisions for a couple thousand people.
Yes, the idea of a more centralized government is scoffed at in most commonwealth circles. And yes, there are some regional efforts, but not nearly enough. Schools, policing and firefighting efforts could be bolstered with more of a regional viewpoint. I know I’m not the only one that feels that way. As millions of dollars are being debated for various school projects just miles apart, there’s been no discussion of any joint efforts.
It’s puzzling to a non-native. I’ve heard residents complain about costs associated with projects. I’ve heard people — decades removed from their last visit to a classroom — say “it was good enough for me, it’s good enough for them.” I’ve heard no one suggest districts work together — on anything. Northumberland County, with a population of just over 90,000, features six school districts with six superintendents. Only one district (Shikellamy) has anywhere near 3,000 students.
Yet we have some residents seeking to strengthen existing freedoms provided at the state and federal levels.
But no talk of employing a more centralized government — policing, schools, nothing.
Again — puzzling.
Residents will complain about response times of police, but recoil at any notion of employing a regional police force. Costs of rehabbing aging schools is high, but don’t mention consolidation, and don’t even think about working with a neighboring district.
We ask our law enforcement agencies to perform ever daunting tasks so as to protect the public these days. Just look at the police news each day in the newspaper. Fleeing the police these days is rather routine. Intoxicated drivers may be high on anything from booze to some concoction of synthetic drugs that may render them oblivious to tasers.
Mutual response agreements are in place which allow more localized forces — often closer to an incident than state police may be at the time — to respond to emergencies. Local law enforcement agencies work well together. Still, too few have taken steps to vet regionalization. Several agencies north of us are considering the idea as we speak.
We can maintain localized government while employing regional services. We are no longer a horse-and-buggy society. People hop in their cars and travel throughout the region for entertainment, worship, shopping and kids activities.
How can we talk about expanding broadband, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into an expanded thruway project and additional economic development, yet not consider the need for more regionalized policing, and even schooling?
