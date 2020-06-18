A house divided
There has always been and always will be “politics” in politics. Unfortunately, today, we are reaping the results of thirty years of allowing politicians, 24 hour news pundits, conservative and liberal radicals, and special interests, to drive an enormous wedge between the people of this country for their own corporate or personal profit.
It is basic common sense that you cannot govern this country under the principle that “the needs, desires, and opinions of the 50% that don’t agree with me are irrelevant.” The great leaders, and the general public, of the past understood this, and they compromised and governed, while still managing, at the same time, to denigrate their political opponents. In times of national threat or crisis, however, they sought to protect the nation, the whole nation, not half of the nation.
Whether it is property taxes, national debt, civil rights, or internal and external threats to our ability to vote fairly, threats which attack the very foundation of our Republic, there is a lack of leadership, both Republican and Democrat, at all levels of government, that makes it impossible for government to respond effectively to problems large or small, or to threats internal or external. Hands that constantly find themselves around another’s throat, are not free to defend, or to build, a nation.
A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Patrick Sampsell,
Elizabethtown
Being Still
As I was out walking the other day I was once again struck by the almost complete lack of activity; the silence and stillness in my neighborhood and town. Empty streets, parks, sports arenas and most businesses closed or open for take out only; very few cars parked in the downtown area and not a lot of people out and about either. I was saddened to the point of tears to see our great nation which I love, comprising the hopes of so many individuals ‘crippled’ in a sense. A nation best embodied by the words engraved on a statue in a New York City harbor; “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free!!” It reminded me of an old Sci-Fi movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” A UFO lands in Washington, D.C., bearing a message for all of Earth’s leaders. Their message is from an alien world who has been watching Cold War-era nuclear proliferation on Earth and views it as a dangerous path to continue down. Their lesson and moral of the movie is to tell earthlings to follow peace not war. To get their point across they take drastic measures — everything on Earth comes to a complete halt in a flash! All of humanity stood still!
That is what has happened on a global scale with COVID-19. Literally in a couple of weeks the entire planet has come to a halt. Lockdown of states and countries; Stay in place orders being implemented and enforced all across our nation to “mitigate” the spread of this deadly virus. What I sense, as I am sure many of you do, while we are “quarantined” is the stillness of it all. In the movie, the alien leader was using this “stillness” to get the attention of earthlings to make drastic changes.
While the movie is fiction.... this is our new reality. I am convinced that God is using COVID-19 to bring our daily activities to a grinding halt. Everything is still. Why such drastic measures? He wants us to direct and focus our complete attention on hm. The psalmist says it best and most succinctly in Pslam 46: 10, “Be still and know that I am God.” Who but God almighty could bring the entire planet to a screeching halt in the blink of an eye! He wants us to remember that he alone is sovereign.
Many times throughout history, especially in the Bible, God has resorted to drastic means to get the attention of the people He loves....to get them to turn their faces and hearts back to him. Our Heavenly Father does this because, just like any parent, He loves us...not because he hates us! There is nothing wrong with our daily activities like work, family, recreation, etc. But in my opinion he has been relegated to the “back seat” of those activities. While we expect that posture from unbelievers sadly that is true with all too many believers! God says this about himself in Exodus 34:14, “ I am a jealous God” and not to ‘worship’ (put first) other Gods (sports, education, family, business, etc.).” He wants and deserves To be first and foremost in our daily activities. Hopefully now that he has our undivided attention we will respond properly.... I believe many will. He is a God of patience and mercy!
We read in 1 Kings 19 the great prophet Elijah is fleeing for his life from a wicked king and queen named Ahab and Jezebel respectively. He comes to Mount Horeb and there is a mighty wind, a violent earthquake and then fire. But God does not speak to Elijah in any of those. After those events pass, he speaks in a gentle whisper, when all is still, to Elijah. There is a perfume commercial from years ago that had the tagline- “if you want to get someone’s attention whisper!” God did that to Elijah — He is doing it with us today. Are we listening? More importantly — how will we respond?
So I definitely see the “silver lining” in this pandemic. This “stillness,” the self-quarantine, stay-in-place and lockdowns give each of us an unprecedented opportunity to spend quality time with: God, family, our neighbors, etc. Hopefully these practices will continue and be part of our “new normal” long after the pandemic has ended. He promises us in James 4:16 that if “we draw near to Him, He will draw near to us!” What a merciful God we serve! Let’s make the most to “redeem this time.” Remember the words of Joseph in the book of Genesis when he suffered severe, prolonged and unjustified suffering; “ you meant it for evil, but God meant it for good.” This pandemic is really an opportunity... a time of transition — to be reshaped and “transformed” and develop new habits that will continue long after COVID is in our rearview mirror!
Steven A. Jones,
Lewisburg
