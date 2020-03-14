Ours is an ever-evolving business. As a small, daily newspaper, we’re proud of the staff and employees we have here at The Standard-Journal and their willingness and effort to bring you the best in local content.
While many of our competitors do it all the time, we don’t often toot our own horn. Well, no more. We do quite a bit you may not be aware of, or hadn’t quite caught onto. Our competitors routinely take our ideas, then morph them into their own versions. Perhaps you’ve noticed. It’s flattering.
Perhaps you’ve also noticed that when it comes to local news you can use — school board meetings, weekly Valley veterans stories and so much more — we are tough to beat. It goes back to our dedicated staff, which receives too little credit for a great job in covering local news. It happens around the clock, whether you realize it or not.
Given that, we’re providing subscribers access to news as it happens via our website, www.standard-journal.com.
At 130 years of age, we’ve know a thing or two about evolving. As the digital age continues to advance, we’re taking steps to stay in line.
You’ll continue to notice subtle changes here and there with our print and online editions over the next weeks and months. We’re proud to be celebrating 130 years, and look forward to the next 100.
Starting this week, we’re expanding something we’ve done for some time now — pushing news online so you can read it as it happens. Our website features up-to-date state and national news throughout the day. If you visit our site, www.standard-journal.com and click State News or AP under the News tab, you’ll see stories as they break via the Associated Press.
Now, you’re going to get local news the same way.
Yes, this content will continue to appear in a printed product, however as a print subscriber, you are entitled to our e-Edition and online (www.standard-journal.com) content — free of charge. Simply log in, or call us at 570-742-9671 to ask how to get your e-Edition started.
So when you want to know what happened at a local school board meetings, simply check in at our website and you’ll find the story, often minutes after the reporters finish their work.
When there’s an afternoon commissioners meeting, or big announcement in the valley, vehicular crash, fire or any other event of note, you’ll be able to read the entire story as it unfolds.
Our sports department will publish its sports stories and photos at the conclusion of games, as soon as the stories and photos are ready.
As you can imagine, print can have its limitations — space among them. That’s not an issue online. You’ll see more photos from events and more content, from local, regional, state and national news.
It’s your news... now.
Whether on your phone, your desktop or your iPad or tablet, you can stay tuned to standard-journal.com and see local news, and more, as it happens.
Want to ensure you’re up to speed? Visit our website, www.standard-journal.com, and sign up for the e-Edition, then scroll down the right side of the page and submit your email address to receive updates, headlines and breaking news.
We’ll continue to unveil more via our print and digital products in the weeks and months ahead.
Stay tuned. It’s your news... now.
