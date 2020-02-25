Pollution is a problem in Pa.
In 2018 Pennsylvania had the highest rate of early death from combustion-related air pollution (ozone and fine airborne particles) in America. More of these early deaths were due to air pollution produced in Pennsylvania than from pollution arriving from other states.
So why are our legislators subsidizing methane-to-plastic factories that will negatively impact the health of Pennsylvanians and cause more combustion-related deaths?
Royal Dutch Shell, one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, was given a tax break of $1.6 Billion over 25 years to build its Beaver County facility. Each job will be subsidized by $2.7 million of taxpayers’ money. The PA House has passed HB1100, part of Energize PA. The PA Department of Revenue estimates the tax credit in HB1100 is worth an average of $2.2 million annually per new petrochemical facility.
Please tell your senator and representative you do not want your tax money used to subsidize these rich corporations, especially at the expense of public heath of Pennsylvanians. Is $2.7 million per job worth it? We already are dying early from combustion-related deaths more than any other state in the nation. How does this attract young families to move to Pennsylvania and help create a vibrant economy for the future?
Judith C. Marvin,
Lewisburg
‘I was blind but now I see’
My friend introduced me to this quote from Saint Augustine. Saint Augustine wrote “Right is right even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it.”
Just a short time ago the social buzz word was “politically correct.” An arrogant demonstration of government control by telling us what to say, not to say or the correct way in which to say or do something. Well, if Pelosi’s action during the State of the Union address was an illustration of political correctness, then I want nothing to do with it. If I want to watch kids in a sandbox, I’ll go to our local playground.
Now that the president has been acquitted of the Articles of Impeachment, he will clean house and rightfully so. People will say he is being vindictive. Perhaps he should be, considering the attacks on him and his family since his inauguration. I’m glad that he is our president, because he has the fortitude to take the action that is necessary to clean up this mess in Washington D.C.
Put aside any hatred you may have towards our president and open your eyes to what is happening in Washington D.C. before it’s too late. Join me in promoting the Convention of States as granted to us by Article V of the United States Constitution. Help the president clean up Washington D.C. Join the movement by going to www.conventionofstate.com and sign the petition.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
