Committed to safety
The United States Postal Service is committed to delivering your mail and packages throughout the current pandemic. We are proud of our role in providing an essential service to every community. The one constant throughout this crisis has been our commitment to fulfilling the vital mission of the Postal Service.
We would like to share the following information and requests:
USPS wants to help keep you – and our employees – safe. We ask for you to maintain a safe distance at all times. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping a distance of six feet or more between other individuals. Please allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or post office clerk while they are performing their duties.
We know it is a challenge to find ways to connect with family and friends at this time. Please remember anything without postage and not related to USPS business should not be placed in mailboxes.
It is important to note the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Surgeon General have all said there is very low risk that this virus is being spread through mail.
Our mission to bind the nation together is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees. The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service. Knowing how much you care means everything to us. On behalf of all employees at the West Milton and Watsontown Post Offices – Thank you.
Melissa Chappell,
Postmaster,
West Milton
and
Jenelle Lininger,
Postmaster,
Watsontown
———
Don’t blink or you will miss it!
Just over two weeks ago, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In addition to providing financial aid to individuals, small businesses, hospitals, state and local governments, and education, the legislation also provides a $500 billion “slush fund” that the Secretary of the Treasury can dole out to major corporations, Wall Street institutions, and other major industries.
Congress included a provision in the law which created a panel of 10 inspectors general to serve as watchdogs to limit fraud, wrongdoing, and mismanagement in the distribution of the funds. That panel, dubbed the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, selected Glenn Fine — who was the acting Pentagon inspector general and is a former Justice Department inspector general — to lead them.
Before his signature had even dried on the stimulus legislation Trump announced that he would ignore this oversight provisions included in the bill.
True to his word and once again thumbing his nose at Congress, Trump on Tuesday removed Fine from his Pentagon job, making him no longer eligible to lead the panel.
Following the firing of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson on Friday night, Trump is making it clear that he disdains any oversight of his actions and will not tolerate anyone in his administration over whom he does not have complete control.
While Democrats have painted the firings as politically motivated, Trump’s Republican enablers have been silent with regard to his actions.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight Committee commented, “Trump’s actions are a direct insult to the American taxpayers who want to make sure their tax dollars are not squandered on wasteful boondoggles, incompetence, or political favors. This is clearly a move to help his cronies get richer at taxpayer expense.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a longtime supporter of government oversight and whistleblowers, could only suggest that the president cease his attacks on inspectors general.
It becomes more apparent every day that only the American taxpayers can put an end to Trump’s corrupt and unscrupulous on Nov. 3.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia
