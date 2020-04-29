League offers tips as election approaches
If you are concerned about getting to the polls for any reason, whether COVID-19 or personal convenience, the new Act 77 of 2019 created a no-excuse-needed, mail-in ballot option to casting your vote. This voting reform bill makes our Pennsylvania voting process more modern, secure and accessible. The first election this affects is the June 2 Primary.
You can begin the registration process at https://www.votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Pages/default.aspx.
Registered voters can determine which ballot is right for them by visiting the PA Department of state website at https://www.votespa.com.
If you do not have access to the internet you can call 877-VOTESPA or your county elections office for information and assistance.
The League website, www.Vote411.org, provides links to learn where candidates in your community stand on the issues. When visiting this website, be sure to check out what’s on your individual ballot, find your polling place, print or email the information to use when you vote, and more.
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will publish our Union County Voters Guide as an online (and printable) document for this election at www.LWVLewisburgArea.org. We want to keep you and our volunteers safe throughout this election cycle.
Important deadlines are: May 18 — last day to register to vote. May 26 — applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by your county elections office. Your elections office will then send you an official ballot which must be completed and returned to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 2. Postmarks do not count.
Please consider your voting options especially during this 100th anniversary year celebrating women getting the right to vote (ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution). Our democracy depends on everyone doing their part and it’s never been easier or more secure for registered voters to cast a ballot in Pennsylvania.
Teri MacBride,
President, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area
