During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, there are several things we can do, but most important we must remain calm.
It has been made abundantly clear — though there are plenty of people that think otherwise — that most people that contract coronavirus will make complete recoveries.
One thing we can’t afford is name calling, the blame game and general nastiness.
Everyone is going to be impacted. How you, and I, react and comply will determine how soon we arrive at the other side of this.
There is no normal for this, so we have to work collectively to get through it.
Both the president, and the governor, have stressed that everyone comply with voluntary restrictions on gatherings and more. This is not a hoax. It’s not some sort of conspiracy.
As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week, this amount of time over the course of our lives, is but a tiny stretch. How we act, though, is key to keeping it that way.
Some historical perspective is warranted in this time of uncertainty.
During World War II, citizens were urged to ration their intake of certain foods — meats, cheeses, fats, processed milk and processed foods — and Americans were issued ration books. Gasoline, rubber products, firewood, nylon, fabric, coffee and oils were among those items rationed.
Every American household was impacted. And, Americans persevered.
While we aren’t engaged in a war, perhaps we should view it as such. We must be vigilant, prudent and remain engaged as developments emerge on a daily, often hourly, basis.
Children can be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. It means they can spread it like wildfire, and when it spread the most vulnerable among us — the elderly and those with underlying conditions — the result can be fatal.
We’re hearing plenty of stories of people not taking the guidelines established by the president and governor seriously.
Infectious disease models show that if no action is taken — and we know there is action being taken — an incredible number of Americans will die.
We’re learning on the fly with this virus. What is clear, though, is that the only way to slow the spike in new cases is to take seriously the plea for “social distancing” and the avoidance of gatherings and crowds.
The longer Americans refuse to accept what is clearly a national emergency, the longer we’ll all have to live with the virus, and its ravages on the population, economy and overall wellbeing over Americans as a whole.
